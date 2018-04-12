Minnesota company wins prestigious prize for innovative new twist on a product you need to stay connected

All of that gets into your house through a jack. And that's why Suttle is excited to announce that their new MediaMAX Cat 6 Tool-less jack received the prestigious Edison Award for Innovation on April 11 in New York City. The MediaMAX line of connectivity products is designed and manufactured by Suttle, a company with headquarters and manufacturing in Hector, Minnesota.

Since 1987, the Edison Awards have recognized and honored some of the most innovative products in the world and are nationally known for recognizing excellence in new products. Suttle joins past winners such as well-known Minnesota brands 3M, the Mayo Clinic and St. Jude Medical in being recognized for innovation by the Edison award.

The MediaMAX Cat 6 Tool-less jack is being recognized for high performance and reliability at a time when reliability is critical and higher performance is needed to support the volume of data. High Speed home data networks require precision connections. The traditional method of installation- called the 'punch-down' method- has been resulting in an unacceptable number of failed connections. The MediaMAX Cat 6 Tool-less jack simplifies the installation process assuring the consistent connections that data networks need to function. You may not be thinking about the quality of the jacks that connect you to the world but Suttle has made it their business to think about them for more than 100 years.

Suttle jacks and other connectivity products are in 67 percent of homes in the United States. They have evolved from analog telephone connectors to the precision manufactured digital jacks required by today's broadband connections.

In a world where Apple Watches, mobile phones and the Internet of Things get all the attention, we need to remember that the wireless router is plugged into a jack. With the increasing demands that we're putting on our broadband connections, it's important to know that Suttle is in Hector Minnesota thinking about the physical connections that make wireless connections possible and developing ways to make them better.

About Suttle

Suttle specializes in wired network solutions for the intelligent home and business, as well as edge of network solutions for service providers with MediaMAX™ and FutureLink™. Our solutions simplify network deployment with products that are future-proof for new technologies and market demands. With design and manufacturing in Hector MN, Suttle products are known for their quality construction, reliable performance, and long-lasting durability, in compliance with the highest industry standards. Founded in 1910, Suttle is a Communications Systems Inc company (NASDAQ: JCS).

About the Edison Awards

Edison Awards Nominees are judged by more than 3,000 senior business executives and academics from across the nation. The Edison Awards are a program of Edison Universe, a 501(c)(3) charitable organization dedicated to fostering future innovators. For more information about the Edison Awards and a list of past winners, visit www.edisonawards.com

