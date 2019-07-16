Minnesota Corporate Whistleblower Center Now Appeals to a Woman in Minnesota Who Must Endure After Hours Sexual Assaults by Her Boss to Call for a Confidential Conversation with Some of the Nation's Most Skilled Lawyers --We Want to Help You

MINNEAPOLIS, July 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Minnesota Corporate Whistleblower Center says, "We are appealing to a woman in Minneapolis-Saint Paul whose manager-boss forces her to stay after work or forces her to go on out of town business trips--so that he can sexually assault his female employee to call us anytime at 866-714-6466-if this person is you. Maybe you thought the sexual assault would be a one-time only thing. Perhaps you feared losing your job, your reputation, or you thought this powerful man could destroy you professionally if you said anything.

"Worst of all-this 'one-time sexual assault' now happens on a weekly or regular basis and the victim feels trapped with no place to turn.

"If your boss or manager is sexually assaulting you on a regular basis at work because he thinks he can-please call us anytime at 866-714-6466. We are certain a woman in this type of situation is living through a nightmare and she feels trapped. We are advocates for you and we can put you in contact with extremely capable-national caliber sexual assault lawyers who would like to talk with you-confidentially.

"We want to emphasize a woman in this horrific situation does in fact have rights and we want to help. If are a best friend or confidant of a person like this-please share our press release with her and ask her to call us. The lawyers we mentioned are national experts at workplace sexual assaults and the financial compensation for this type of wrongdoing might be substantial as we would like to discuss-anytime at 866-714-6466." https://Minnesota.CorporateWhistleblower.Com

The Minnesota Corporate Whistleblower Center is especially interested in hearing from a woman/person of a sexual assault that involved the following:

Forced, or unwelcome touching, grabbing or groping of the victim

Forced coerced, or unwelcome touching of the victim's breast, buttocks, genitals, or other private areas

Tearing the victim's clothing

Forced coerced, or unwelcome kissing

Forced or coerced oral sex

Forced or coerced penetration

Workplace Rape-involving sexual intercourse

The Minnesota Corporate Whistleblower Center fears-the majority of victims who have been forced to endure a sexual assault at work never say anything or they conceal their ordeal out of fear it could ruin their future. "If you are a victim of a workplace sexual assault in Minneapolis-Saint Paul and you have been too afraid to say anything about it-please call us anytime at 866-714-6466." https://Minnesota.CorporateWhistleblower.Com

For insights into, 'Why Don't Victims Come Forward Sooner' please review the article that has been provided. https://www.psychologytoday.com/us/blog/the-compassion-chronicles/201711/why-dont-victims-sexual-harassment-come-forward-sooner .

For information related to health impacts of sexual assault please review the following article: https://www.livescience.com/63737-sexual-assault-harassment-harms-health.html

