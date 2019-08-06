Minnesota Corporate Whistleblower Center Now Urges A Woman in Healthcare Who Is the Victim of a Workplace Sexual Assault Involving a MD or Dentist to Call for Direct Access to an Amazing Team of Lawyers to Help

MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Minnesota Corporate Whistleblower Center is urging a woman who is the victim of sexual assault in the workplace such as a healthcare facility, a medical practice group or a dental practice to know there is a safe place to go for help-the group is specifically targeting RNs, LPNs, a Dental Hygienist or a healthcare manager. The group has a team of extremely experienced sexual assault lawyers to help a person like this-and the compensation could be significant. The group wants to emphasize all communications are strictly confidential and a woman in this situation is urged to call them anytime at 866-714-6466. www.Minnesota.CorporateWhistleblower.com.

Workplace Sexual Assault Victim

The Minnesota Corporate Whistleblower Center says, "We want to emphasize the financial compensation for a workplace sexual assault victim in Minnesota can be substantial. In many cases, these women who are a victim of workplace sexual assault have not told anyone about the attack out of fear of losing their job, possible future employment opportunities, to mention nothing about ruining their reputation.

"Frequently women who are victims of a workplace sexual assault get terminated by the person who was responsible for the sexual assault-especially if we are talking about a healthcare facility, a medical practice group or dental practice group. If you are a victim of a workplace sexual assault-please call us anytime at 866-714-6466. We want to help, and you should not have to hide anymore." www.Minnesota.CorporateWhistleblower.Com

The Minnesota Corporate Whistleblower Center is especially interested in hearing from sexual assault victims who experienced the following:

Forced or unwelcome touching, grabbing and/or groping

Coerced or unwelcome touching of private areas, including breasts, rear end and genitals

Torn clothing

Forced, coerced or unwelcome kissing, oral sex and/or penetration

Workplace rape involving sexual intercourse

"If you are the victim of sexual workplace assault in Minneapolis-St. Paul, or anywhere in Minnesota, and have been too afraid to say anything, you can trust us to help you move forward. What happened to you is wrong and we would like to help you. If were fired after a workplace sexual assault-we think this is disgraceful. For more information please call us anytime at 866-714-6466-we'd like to help you." https://Minnesota.CorporateWhistleblower.Com

Media Contact:

M. Thomas Martin

866-714-6466

219306@email4pr.com

SOURCE Minnesota Corporate Whistleblower Center

Related Links

https://minnesota.corporatewhistleblower.com

