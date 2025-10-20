Minnesota First Responder Agency Modernizes Public Safety with Oracle

Wright County Sheriff's Office adopts Oracle real-time video and recording capabilities, enhancing AI-based situational awareness and accountability

DENVER, Oct. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- IACP Annual Conference and Exposition – Minnesota's Wright County Sheriff's Office is leveraging the Oracle Public Safety Wearable Computer System to enhance officer safety and community trust. The AI-powered, officer-worn devices automatically record interactions and, after the next phase, are planned to stream high-quality, live footage to the office command center to deliver real-time situational awareness during incidents. Following the complete deployment of Oracle's officer-worn system, Wright County plans to implement Oracle's computer-aided dispatch (CAD), records management system (RMS), and other components of the integrated Oracle Public Safety Suite.

The Wright County Sheriff's Office is the third-largest sheriff's office in Minnesota, providing law enforcement services to the unincorporated areas of the 714-square-mile county and contract law enforcement services for 13 cities. Seventy percent of Wright County's 176 sworn personnel are already using the system, with plans to reach 100 percent in the next two weeks.

"Prior to working with Oracle, Wright County lacked an officer-worn system and relied on a cumbersome, hardware-based squad camera system that delayed our office's access to critical video footage," said Ryan Ferguson, Captain of Operations, Wright County Sheriff's Office. "Oracle has been a great and collaborative partner, giving us a real voice in the design of this system. We can now offload video via cellular in the field with reliable connectivity to allow for fast deployment by officers across our large county. And, once implemented, the live-streaming capabilities will offer everyone confidence that interactions are securely recorded, reinforcing transparency and trust."

Wright County is eager to realize the benefits of increased officer productivity with Oracle. For example, with automated evidence uploading and streamlined reporting, officers are projected to save up to two hours per week previously spent on manual processing. Additionally, Wright County expects the solution to cut evidence processing and transfer time, allowing for faster case closures and improved judicial efficiency. By providing an objective video record of interactions, the agency also aims to reduce civilian disputes.

Transparency in action

The Oracle Public Safety Wearable Computer System empowers officers by providing continuous video streaming and recording capabilities that enhance situational awareness and accountability. Real-time video streaming allows remote team members, including command center personnel, to provide immediate guidance and support as events unfold, improving decision-making and officer safety. The system's seamless integration with Oracle's Public Safety Suite ensures that video, audio, and dispatch data are automatically linked to case reports, significantly reducing reporting time and administrative burden.

Wright County Sheriff's Office members' response to the ease of use of the Oracle system has been overwhelmingly positive. "Our experience with Oracle has been outstanding, from the first discovery phase to the current implementation, and there is a lot of excitement about having the cameras live," said Jody Gagnon, technical application specialist, Wright County Sheriff's Office. "The Oracle team has been wonderful in terms of their proactive communication and their genuine interest in incorporating our feedback into system enhancements. Everyone has been amazed at the ease of learning how to use the system, which we've routinely accomplished in 15-minute trainings."

Created in partnership with first responders and law enforcement technology experts, the Oracle Public Safety Suite offers modern, cloud-based dispatch command center, personal and vehicle communications, and records and jail management solutions designed for efficiency and safety. Built on the security, performance, and scalability of Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), the suite is CJIS compliant and helps enable agencies of all sizes to get up and running quickly to help lower costs and complexity.

"Forward-thinking police departments and law enforcement agencies are increasingly using AI-based systems to enhance situational awareness, improve proactive policing, and streamline operations," said Sean McCarthy, vice president of product, Oracle Local Government. "By working together on this implementation of Oracle officer-worn systems, we are helping Wright County ensure every critical moment is documented and with our live streaming capability, we enable a blended team to deliver better outcomes for deputies and citizens alike. We are excited to continue our partnership with Wright County integrating our wearable computer system with our full Oracle Public Safety Suite to increase Wright County's efficiency and safety."

Visit Oracle at the International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP) Annual Conference and Exposition (Booth #1023) to see demos of the Oracle Public Safety Suite or learn more at https://www.oracle.com/government/state-local/public-safety/.

