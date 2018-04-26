Minnesota Governor Mark Dayton declares April 26 'University of Minnesota Medical School Day'

By October of that year, classes began with 116 students following the merger of three private medical school programs in Minneapolis and St. Paul.

Today, the University's Medical School has an entering class of nearly 232 students on its Twin Cities and Duluth campuses, and continues to fulfill its land-grant mission of preparing physicians to care for Minnesota families and communities. In addition, its faculty discovers and delivers innovative treatments and cures through research and provides care through a network of clinics and hospitals.

About the University of Minnesota Medical School

The University of Minnesota Medical School is at the forefront of learning and discovery, transforming medical care and educating the next generation of physicians. Our graduates and faculty produce high-impact biomedical research and advance the practice of medicine. Visit med.umn.edu to learn how the University of Minnesota is innovating all aspects of medicine.

