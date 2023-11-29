Minnesota Grown Gift Guide Provides Holiday Shopping Ideas to Support Local This Season

From pure maple syrup and artisan cheese, to small-batch skincare, cozy clothing, and beyond, the robust guide at MinnesotaGrown.com simplifies supporting local businesses.

SAINT PAUL, Minn., Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 'Tis the season for gifting, and thanks to Minnesota Grown, shopping local can be stress-free. With ideas organized by interest, the Minnesota Grown gift guide offers suggestions that are sure to bring joy.

Choosing Minnesota Grown member-made gifts supports the local economy, businesses, and families – all while providing unique offerings that will surprise and delight. This year's holiday gift guide showcases a wide array of goods, including:

Pampering Essentials : Items such as goat milk soap, pure hazelnut oil, beeswax candles, and hand-knit bath mitts encourage extra rest and relaxation.

: Items such as goat milk soap, pure hazelnut oil, beeswax candles, and hand-knit bath mitts encourage extra rest and relaxation. Home Kitchen Delights : Gourmet seasonings, wild rice, heirloom flour, pasture-raised pork, hard cider, spirits, a farm-to-table cookbook, a mushroom grow kit, and CSA (community supported agriculture) memberships are among the ideas that provide high-quality ingredients and inspiration for those who feel at home in the kitchen.

: Gourmet seasonings, wild rice, heirloom flour, pasture-raised pork, hard cider, spirits, a farm-to-table cookbook, a mushroom grow kit, and CSA (community supported agriculture) memberships are among the ideas that provide high-quality ingredients and inspiration for those who feel at home in the kitchen. Baskets of Joy : Carefully curated baskets provide meaningful gifts. Themes include honey, wine, award-winning cheese, grass-fed meat, sausage, soaps, and more.

: Carefully curated baskets provide meaningful gifts. Themes include honey, wine, award-winning cheese, grass-fed meat, sausage, soaps, and more. Festive Holiday Décor: From spruce-top pots, wreaths, and Christmas trees to hand-crafted wooden snowmen, gifting holiday décor is always in style.

"The Minnesota Grown gift guide provides a one-stop-shop for finding meaningful, local gifts this holiday season," said Rachel Wandrei, marketing manager for Minnesota Grown at the Minnesota Department of Agriculture. "When Minnesotans choose local, they're choosing to make a difference by supporting farmers and makers right in their own communities."

The Minnesota Grown Directory includes more than 1,000 member farms, markets, and producers statewide.

The Minnesota Grown Program is a statewide partnership between the Minnesota Department of Agriculture and Minnesota producers of specialty crops and livestock. For over 35 years, the program has created consumer awareness of Minnesota Grown products, increased demand for Minnesota Grown products and connected buyers and sellers. Participants in the program are a diverse group of farmers and processors, including farmers markets, nurseries and garden centers, apple orchards, berry farms, Christmas tree farms, honey producers, maple syrup producers, livestock producers, wineries, and CSA farms (community supported agriculture). For more information, visit MinnesotaGrown.com.

