Minnesota Grown Gift Guide Provides Holiday Shopping Ideas to Support Local This Season

News provided by

Minnesota Grown

29 Nov, 2023, 12:52 ET

From pure maple syrup and artisan cheese, to small-batch skincare, cozy clothing, and beyond, the robust guide at MinnesotaGrown.com simplifies supporting local businesses.

SAINT PAUL, Minn., Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 'Tis the season for gifting, and thanks to Minnesota Grown, shopping local can be stress-free. With ideas organized by interest, the Minnesota Grown gift guide offers suggestions that are sure to bring joy.

Choosing Minnesota Grown member-made gifts supports the local economy, businesses, and families – all while providing unique offerings that will surprise and delight. This year's holiday gift guide showcases a wide array of goods, including:

  • Pampering Essentials: Items such as goat milk soap, pure hazelnut oil, beeswax candles, and hand-knit bath mitts encourage extra rest and relaxation.
  • Home Kitchen Delights: Gourmet seasonings, wild rice, heirloom flour, pasture-raised pork, hard cider, spirits, a farm-to-table cookbook, a mushroom grow kit, and CSA (community supported agriculture) memberships are among the ideas that provide high-quality ingredients and inspiration for those who feel at home in the kitchen.
  • Baskets of Joy: Carefully curated baskets provide meaningful gifts. Themes include honey, wine, award-winning cheese, grass-fed meat, sausage, soaps, and more.
  • Festive Holiday Décor: From spruce-top pots, wreaths, and Christmas trees to hand-crafted wooden snowmen, gifting holiday décor is always in style.

"The Minnesota Grown gift guide provides a one-stop-shop for finding meaningful, local gifts this holiday season," said Rachel Wandrei, marketing manager for Minnesota Grown at the Minnesota Department of Agriculture. "When Minnesotans choose local, they're choosing to make a difference by supporting farmers and makers right in their own communities."

The Minnesota Grown Directory includes more than 1,000 member farms, markets, and producers statewide.

ABOUT MINNESOTA GROWN
The Minnesota Grown Program is a statewide partnership between the Minnesota Department of Agriculture and Minnesota producers of specialty crops and livestock. For over 35 years, the program has created consumer awareness of Minnesota Grown products, increased demand for Minnesota Grown products and connected buyers and sellers. Participants in the program are a diverse group of farmers and processors, including farmers markets, nurseries and garden centers, apple orchards, berry farms, Christmas tree farms, honey producers, maple syrup producers, livestock producers, wineries, and CSA farms (community supported agriculture). For more information, visit MinnesotaGrown.com.

Contact: Sara Grasmon, Bellmont Partners
320-522-0483, [email protected]

SOURCE Minnesota Grown

Also from this source

Festive & Fragrant: Minnesota Grown Christmas Tree Season Begins Mid-November

It's time for Minnesotans to deck the halls, and Minnesota Grown Christmas trees, wreaths, garland, spruce tops, and other seasonal decorations are...

First and Fresh - Minnesota's Apple Season Starts in August

Move over pumpkin spice lattes! Early season apples are the real first taste of fall, and they're starting to be available at orchards, grocery...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Agriculture

Image1

Household Products

Image1

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

Image1

Retail

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.