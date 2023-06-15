Minnesota Grown Produce Abounds as Farmers' Markets, Berry Season Kick-Off in June

The start of summer marks the beginning of the most abundant time of year for Minnesotans to enjoy fresh, local foods that are good for them and their community

ST. PAUL, June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The cream of the crop is back. This June, Minnesota Grown kicks off the most abundant time of year and celebrates the first fruits of labor from the 2023 growing season, welcoming the return of farmers' markets across the state and the start of fresh berry season, with strawberries ready for harvest now and blueberries and raspberries coming in July.

Choosing Minnesota Grown products supports the local economy, businesses, and families. In addition, local foods can offer higher quality taste and nutrition – a win-win for everyone. And, with memorable experiences such as pick-your-own berries, consumers can learn more about where their food comes from, get to know their growers, and develop a rich connection with their food system.

"In June, Minnesotans can celebrate the start of another fruitful growing season, with a wide selection of produce and specialty products available at farmers' markets and directly from producers across the state," said Rachel Wandrei, marketing manager for the Department of Agriculture's Minnesota Grown program. "As people make purchasing decisions that align with their values, many look to local food to support their communities, and we're proud to work on behalf of the hard-working growers to connect consumers with Minnesota Grown members near them. Our free online directory at MinnesotaGrown.com can help find the perfect berry patch, local farmers' market, or other outing to make memories with family and friends!"

Berry season is short and sweet with seasonal availability now in southern Minnesota and moving northward. Call ahead to farms before visiting to confirm hours and availability, and don't forget to bring a hat, sunscreen, and water bottle to ensure a fun and safe experience.

For over 30 years, Minnesota Grown has helped connect customers with local farmers. The Minnesota Grown Directory includes more than 160 summer farmers' markets and hundreds of members around the state, offering a wide variety of local fruits and vegetables, meat, dairy, and specialty products. Find farms and farmers' markets near you at MinnesotaGrown.com, and look for the Minnesota Grown logo at grocery stores. For photos and credit information, visit: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/zy2mjswnm2ov7lf/AABNIlYOyJUj_UXxAmeoWwK9a?dl=0

ABOUT MINNESOTA GROWN

The Minnesota Grown Program is a statewide partnership between the Minnesota Department of Agriculture and Minnesota producers of agricultural products. Created in the late 1980s by specialty crop growers to differentiate their products, the program is a trusted resource to connect producers and consumers. Minnesota Grown maintains the online Minnesota Grown Directory, which connects Minnesotans directly to farmers, farmers' markets, and other producers. Search through the directory to find farmers markets, CSA farms, garden centers, wineries, fruit and vegetable growers, pick-your-own farms, livestock producers, meat processors, Christmas tree growers, and producers of specialty products like honey, wild rice, maple syrup, and cheese. For more information, visit MinnesotaGrown.com.

