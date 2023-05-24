Minnesota Hemp Company Verist Launches Glass-Bottled THC-Infused Seltzer

Family farm-grown hemp brand enters the THC beverage market with a drink packaged to address one of the category's biggest challenges: lasting product potency.

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Minnesota hemp brand Verist today announced the latest addition to their growing lineup of single-origin hemp products: a THC-infused seltzer bottled in partnership with popular Minneapolis brewery Fulton.

Made with 3.5 mg of hemp-derived THC––a lower amount than many other brands on the market––Verist THC seltzer is free of alcohol, sugar and carbs, offering the relaxing, zero-calorie experience today's consumer craves.

But perhaps one of the most interesting differentiators for Verist THC-infused seltzer is the way it's packaged––in unlined glass bottles rather than the industry-standard cans––and the brand's reason for choosing to sell it this way.

"Early in the process of developing our THC seltzer, we learned about the importance of using glass bottles," says Nicola Peterson, co-founder of Verist. "When a THC beverage is packaged in aluminum, the can liner leeches THC from the drink over time, causing it to become less potent and even ineffective. The idea of letting our customers down like that was unacceptable to us, so we immediately knew bottles were the way to go."

Doing what's right over what's easy is nothing new for Verist, a brand whose founders grow their hemp organically and sustainably on farmland that's been in their family for four generations, and who still use 100-year-old tilling equipment simply because it's better for the land.

"Verist exists because we believe in the power of hemp to help improve people's lives, so from the way we grow our hemp to the way we package our products, it's important to us to use the best methods available," Peterson said. "We've worked hard to make our THC-infused seltzer the best it can be, and we can't wait for our customers to start enjoying it."

Verist THC-infused seltzer is currently available in Lemon Spritz and Strawberry Mint Spritz flavors and will be hitting shelves at Minnesota bars, restaurants and retailers later this month.

About Verist

Founded in 2020 in Eden Prairie, Minnesota, Verist is a single-origin hemp brand crafting high-quality CBD and THC remedies––and the only Minnesota brand to use hemp grown exclusively on a fourth-generation family farm. Verist hemp is grown organically, ethically and sustainably, with founders Aaron and Nicola Peterson and their team personally overseeing the entire process from seed to shelf. The company offers a range of superior products, including hemp-derived Delta-9 THC seltzer and gummies, as well as CBD gummies, oils, body butters and other topicals available for purchase at shopverist.com . Verist products are also sold at a range of fine Minnesota retailers, and the brand often has a presence at local beer, wine and THC events that create connection and build community.

