Minnesota hockey powerhouses join forces as Best on Best

ST. PAUL, Minn., Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In a prolific combination not seen in the State of Hockey since Broten, Broten and Erickson, the leaders behind Pulltab Sports and Youth Hockey Hub have come together to create a first-of-its-kind hockey content powerhouse. Combining the strengths of their two organizations and their individual talents, the trio of John King, Tom Garrity and Tony Zosel will operate together as Best on Best, an appropriate name for a team that will deliver content and information about Minnesota hockey in a bigger and better way than anyone currently can.

"Best on Best will be a living example of the idea that one plus one can, in fact, equal three," said King. "We each bring our own experiences and skills, but there is a multiplying effect by combining what our two organizations do. We're putting on the foil to be stronger than the sum of our parts, producing more of the stuff hockey fans want and getting it in front of more people than ever before."

Like the forward who anticipates where the puck is going to be to spark an odd-man rush, Best on Best is emerging from a crowd of one-off participants in a fractured hockey news and content market with creativity and power to separate from the rest. Best on Best will support its clients in a streamlined way by pairing the dynamic creative work of Pulltab Sports with Youth Hockey Hub's expansive reach across a statewide audience of Minnesota hockey fans, players, parents and sponsors through its website and social media channels.

"With Best on Best, we are creating a one-stop shop for content development and statewide distribution, something that simply does not exist elsewhere in Minnesota," said Zosel. "Our secret sauce with Youth Hockey Hub has always been that we're a high horsepower engine that's just as crazy about hockey as our audience. Wrap that up with Pulltab Sports, another original article on the Minnesota hockey scene, and we've got something unlike anything else that's out there. Truly Best on Best."

Operating as Pulltab Sports, King and Garrity have entrenched themselves as content creation superstars, collaborating with the Minnesota Wild creative team on the innovative "Not weird. Wild." series and producing college and pro hockey podcasts, content for junior hockey franchises and the renowned All Hockey Hair Team, the annual flow-down that's become the must-see piece of content from every Minnesota state boys hockey tournament. Pulltab Sports' award-winning work has garnered widespread attention for their clients since bursting on the scene in 2020.

Over the past 15 years, Zosel has built Youth Hockey Hub into the undisputed leader in information, rankings, statistics and events at every level of the Minnesota hockey scene. Dedicated to Minnesota hockey 24/7/365, Youth Hockey Hub is an around-the-clock news production and distribution operation that has built and continues to grow a large and passionate fanbase. Its website, the center of the state's youth hockey universe, draws millions of visitors annually. Youth Hockey Hub not only reports what happens at rinks around Minnesota, it also organizes and executes some of the state's flagship hockey events.

The combination of unrivaled creative and unmatched distribution in one place means clients can also expect ideas and solutions from Best on Best that are unlike any others on the market.

"Nothing cookie-cutter," said King. "Our history shows we do things differently and we think about each project as an opportunity to do something exciting and new. We're calling ourselves Best on Best and clients can expect exactly that — unbelievable content unlike anything they've seen before, shared on the most prominent and further-reaching hockey platform in Minnesota."

