Minnesota Launches "Star of the North" Campaign to Attract New Jobseekers to State

Nationwide campaign is focused on recruiting tech, health and wellness, education and manufacturing workers, and expanding tourism visitors to the North Star State

ST. PAUL, Minn., Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Governor Tim Walz and Explore Minnesota, the state's marketing office, launched Star of the North , a new multi-platform campaign aimed at attracting visitors from around the world and recruiting top talent to relocate to Minnesota.

The complementing tourism and talent attraction campaigns are the first of a kind for Explore Minnesota, promoting Minnesota in more places, and to more people, than the state has had capacity to reach in the past. This new campaign includes national advertisements targeting workers in technology, health and wellness, education, and high-tech manufacturing.

"As a top state for quality of life, health care, and business, we're investing in a tourism and talent attraction campaign to promote Minnesota on a global stage," said Governor Tim Walz. "We're also aiming to attract skilled workers to support our nation-leading health care, manufacturing, and technology sectors. Whether you're visiting as a tourist, searching for a job, or looking to relocate, there are opportunities for everyone in Minnesota."

"Minnesota's got a lot going for it – we're expanding economic opportunity, driving workforce development, and investing in our kids and families," said Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan. "From Greater Minnesota to the Twin Cities, we're ready to welcome anyone who wants to see what we're all about here in the North."

Minnesota's relative affordability and high quality of life offer an unparalleled lifestyle for individuals and families. The state offers a vibrant cultural scene, recreational opportunities, economic diversity, and a strong sense of community for all. Minnesota also ranks as one of the healthiest and most livable states, aided by an excellent healthcare system and natural beauty. The state's commitment to building a strong education system and bolstering job seekers and business owners, make it an ideal place to live.

The Star of the North campaign builds on the Minnesota story, with the state continuing to place at the top of "Must Experience" travel lists and one of the strongest labor markets continuing to outpace the nation in job growth. From October to November 2023, the state added 9,500 jobs between October and November of 2023, marking the fifth consecutive month of growth, according to the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED).

"With the Star of the North campaign, we are promoting Minnesota's many offerings to more national and international travelers and future residents than ever before," said Explore Minnesota Executive Director Lauren Bennett McGinty. "Minnesota ranks as one of the healthiest and most livable states in the nation with growing opportunities for job seekers and business owners. With uniquely green urban areas, sparkling lakes, cultural richness, and recreational opportunities, our state has unparalleled experiences for individuals and families."

Minnesota's economy is built on industry-leading companies, thriving small business, high innovation rates, an educated skilled workforce, and a diverse base of industries where there's room for everyone to thrive. Ranking near the top of all factors important to business and livability, CNBC recently named Minnesota a top-five state for business. According to a Wallethub study, the state is a top place to raise a family, making it one of the best places to travel and live long-term.

The Minnesota state legislature approved an increase of $3.84 million to Explore Minnesota's $14.4 million base budget during the 2023 session for FY24, and the state will invest $22 million in one-time funding over the biennium for an aggressive livability recruitment campaign and to bolster additional tourism marketing programs. In total, this is an additional $25 million dollar investment in Explore Minnesota to not only promote the state as a top tourist destination, but also a top place to live and work.

The new talent attraction ads will run in 22 markets including: Boston, Austin, TX; Seattle; San Francisco; Kansas City; Columbus; Washington, DC through June.

The state's tourism ads will run in 17 markets including Utah, Montana, Michigan, Ohio, Illinois, Wisconsin, Nebraska, and Ontario, Canada.

To view the Star of the North campaign ads and for more information on the campaign, visit www.exploreminnesota.com and www.exploreminnesota.com/live .

About Explore Minnesota: Explore Minnesota is the statewide tourism promotion agency for the state of Minnesota. Tourism is a key sector of Minnesota's economy, annually generating $16.6 billion in leisure and hospitality sales and employing nearly 275,000 workers.

Explore Minnesota is dedicated to growing the state's economy through the promotion of tourism, livability, talent attraction and business development. Through innovative marketing, industry partnerships, and unique storytelling, Explore Minnesota highlights the vitality and diversity of traveling to and living in Minnesota.

