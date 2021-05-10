Minnesota Limited Announces Retirement of Ted Crowe; Dan Britz Appointed President

Ted joined Minnesota Limited in 1999 as a project manager and has served as president since 2016. With over 44 years in the industry, managing small and multi-million-dollar pipeline construction and maintenance projects, Crowe cultivated a company culture deeply rooted in core values and integrity. His leadership brought a controlled and sustained growth pattern, which has resulted in increased volume, a broadened client base, expanded fleet of company-owned equipment, and, most importantly, the accumulation of highly skilled and dedicated employees. Ted's commitment to supporting and empowering the Minnesota Limited team is immeasurable.

Vice president of operations, Dan Britz, will assume the role of president at Minnesota Limited, effective May 14. Dan has provided core leadership and innovative, strategic planning to the operations division at Minnesota Limited for the past 13 years. In his role, he will work closely with Casey Joyce, president and CEO of Otis Eastern Service, Minnesota Limited's sister company under the Artera Services business.

"We owe a tremendous amount of thanks to Ted for his leadership and unwavering commitment to the Minnesota Limited team. His care for people and value-driven business practices have created an inclusive and energetic culture within the organization. His influence has directly impacted our future success in the energy industry," Britz stated.

Ted Crowe will continue to support Minnesota Limited in an advisory role over the next year.

About Minnesota Limited, LLC

Minnesota Limited, LLC, based in Big Lake, MN, is a leading energy infrastructure contractor specializing in transmission pipeline construction throughout the United States for more than 55 years. Established in 1966, Minnesota Limited's capabilities include new pipeline construction, maintenance and integrity, and facilities. Minnesota Limited delivers extraordinary customer service, a steadfast commitment to core values, and a proven track record of operational excellence across 32 states and 1,500 employees. For more information, visit www.mnlimited.com.

About Artera

Artera, headquartered in Atlanta, GA, is a more than $2 billion in revenue industry-leading provider of integrated infrastructure services to the natural gas and electric industries across 35 states. Artera employs more than 9,200 people throughout the United States and focuses on maintenance, replacement, upgrade and integrity of existing infrastructure. Artera's business units are recognized market leaders, have long-standing operating histories in the industry, and are well respected for shared common core values of Safety, Integrity, Quality, and Commitment. For more information, visit www.artera.com.

SOURCE Minnesota Limited

