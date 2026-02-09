Minnesota Living TV Series Spotlights Minnesota Real Estate and Lifestyle on REAL Shows Network

Locally hosted series led by Chris Fritch highlights the people, neighborhoods, and businesses that define Minnesota.

MINNEAPOLIS, Feb. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- REAL Shows Network (RSN), the national TV platform dedicated to elevating real estate and lifestyle storytelling, has added Minnesota Living, a new locally hosted series in Minnesota, to its lineup. The Minnesota real estate and lifestyle TV series is hosted by local real estate leader Chris Fritch and produced by RSN's Emmy-nominated, Telly Award-winning team.

Viewers can learn more about the series and watch episodes of Minnesota Living at realshows.tv.

The series captures the spirit of Minnesota by blending real estate, local culture, and community stories into a vibrant viewing experience. Each episode features Chris Fritch:

Highlighting notable neighborhoods and distinctive properties across Minnesota

Celebrating local businesses, nonprofits, and community organizations

Spotlighting the people and stories that shape everyday life in the area

"As host of Minnesota Living, my goal is to shine a light on the people and places that make Minnesota such a special place to call home," said Chris Fritch, host of Minnesota Living. "From longtime local businesses to new voices in our community, we want viewers to see themselves and their neighbors reflected on screen."

Minnesota Living is part of REAL Shows Network's growing lineup of locally branded series that highlight communities across the United States.

As part of RSN's national network of locally branded shows, Minnesota Living gives its host a full 30 minutes to build a recognizable, personality-driven brand while authentically representing the unique character of Minnesota. The show provides local organizations, including nonprofits and philanthropic initiatives, along with entrepreneurs and community influencers, a high-quality platform to share their stories through cinematic, lifestyle-driven segments.

Rooted in RSN's mission of positive media, Minnesota Living focuses on authenticity, connection, and the everyday experiences that make communities stand out. It uplifts the people, businesses, and causes that make each community extraordinary, offering viewers fresh insight along with engaging, professionally produced entertainment. High-resolution images and video clips from Minnesota Living are available upon request.

About REAL Shows Network

REAL Shows Network (RSN) is a national TV network for top real estate professionals and influential local leaders, giving select hosts in each market the exclusive opportunity to lead a full 30-minute show that showcases their expertise, partners, and community. Created by an Emmy-nominated, Telly Award-winning production team, RSN delivers cinematic, lifestyle-driven storytelling and strategic media exposure that builds authority, deepens community connection, and elevates positive stories in each market. For more information, visit realshows.tv.

SOURCE REAL Shows Network