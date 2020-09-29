Minnesota-Made Douglas & Todd Bourbon Releases New Small Batch Bourbon Cream Liqueur

MINNEAPOLIS, Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Phillips Distilling Company announced today the release of a Douglas & Todd Small Batch Bourbon Cream Liqueur.

Handcrafted at Minnesota's oldest family-owned distillery, the award-winning Douglas & Todd classic bourbon is aged a minimum of four years in new charred oak barrels. It is then taken and blended to perfection with rich vanilla bean flavors and indulgent cream sourced from Midwestern farms, helping stay true to the brand's mission to support local growers.

(PRNewsfoto/Douglas & Todd Bourbon)

Douglas & Todd Small Batch Bourbon taps into Minnesota's natural water supply, and the state's extreme temperatures expand and contract the barrels during the aging process, drawing out more flavors that contribute to the well-rounded flavor profile of new Douglas & Todd Small Batch Bourbon Cream Liqueur.

"As American bourbon popularity continues to grow, we saw an opportunity to appeal to our core Douglas & Todd fans looking to expand their liquor cabinets beyond brown spirits," said Anne McCormack, Associate Brand Manager at Phillips Distilling Company. "Cream liqueur appeals to both whiskey lovers and dessert connoisseurs alike and it is perfect for those cold winter nights by the fire."

Douglas & Todd Small Batch Bourbon Cream Liqueur is the latest product in the brimming Phillips innovation pipeline. It is currently available as a limited release in 750mL bottles, for a suggested retail price of $34.99. Just in time for bourbon season, it can be enjoyed chilled, on the rocks, or even in coffee as an indulgent treat. Douglas & Todd Bourbon Cream Liqueur is available now at select retailers and coming soon to online retailers.

For more information, visit www.douglasandtodd.com and follow @DouglasandToddBourbon on Instagram.

ABOUT PHILLIPS DISTILLING:

Phillips Distilling Company (Phillips) is one of the most innovative and enduring distilled spirits companies in North America. Over 107 years in the making, Phillips continues to produce high-quality products using only the finest ingredients, sourced from around the globe. Phillips is consistently a pioneer in the spirits industry, from America's first schnapps in the 1930s to flavored vodka in the 1950s to flavored whiskey in the 1990s to organic spirits in the 2000s. The Phillips portfolio includes Douglas & Todd Small Batch Bourbon, UV Vodka flavored vodkas, Prairie Organic Spirits, Revel Stoke Whiskies, Casa Centinela and Cabrito Tequilas, Marca Negra and Meteoro Mezcals, La Hechicera Aged Rum, Tomatin Scotch Whiskies, Trader Vic's rum, and Phillips Spirits. The company is based in Princeton, Minn., with offices in Minneapolis.

SOURCE Douglas & Todd Bourbon

Related Links

https://douglasandtodd.com

