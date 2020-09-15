Minnesota Medical Solutions' Cannabis Patient Centers Rebranded to Green Goods™

MINNEAPOLIS, Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Vireo Health International Inc., ("Vireo" or the "Company") (CNSX: VREO; OTCQX: VREOF), a leading physician-founded, science-focused multi-state cannabis company, today announced that Minnesota Medical Solutions (MinnMed), the company's subsidiary in Minnesota, has changed its name to Vireo Health of Minnesota and its cannabis patient centers are in the process of being renovated and rebranded. The retail locations will now be called Green Goods.

The Company's existing cannabis patient centers in Minneapolis, Bloomington, Rochester, and Moorhead are being improved and renovated to help create a best-in-class patient experience. The renovations will create a relaxed and engaging environment that helps streamline the process of purchasing medical cannabis products to help serve more patients in a timely fashion. The rebranding and exterior renovations are nearly complete and interior updates are ongoing at all existing locations.

Vireo Health of Minnesota expects to open two new locations in Blaine and Hermantown under the Green Goods brand by November of this year, with an additional two locations in Burnsville and Woodbury expected to be open by the end of 2020.

"The Green Goods brand is the next evolution of Vireo's continued commitment to providing patients with best-in-class medical cannabis products and customer experiences," said Kyle Kingsley, MD, CEO and Founder of Vireo Health. "The new renovated locations will both allow us to better serve patients and transform how we interact with local communities and employees."



Building on the Company's commitment to putting patients first, Green Goods locations will offer an inviting atmosphere that provides personalized service and wellness programs. Each location will also feature a 'knowledge bar' for patients seeking expert information and on-site pharmacists to help guide patients through their medical cannabis journey. The renovated shops will also be used for community engagement events, charitable giving programs, and educational outreach efforts.



Green Goods will continue to provide the same quality medical cannabis products and expert service to patients. Products will be repackaged under the Vireo Health brand, but nothing else about the products offered will change – the formulas, prices, and application formats will remain the same. Each Green Goods location will offer Vireo Health of Minnesota's full range of pharmaceutical-grade cannabis products.



To learn more about Vireo Health of Minnesota and Green Goods retail locations, please visit www.minnmed.com.



About Vireo Health International, Inc.

Vireo Health International, Inc. ("Vireo" or the "Company") is a physician-led cannabis company focused on bringing the best of technology, science, and engineering to the cannabis industry. Vireo manufactures proprietary, branded cannabis products in environmentally-friendly, state-of-the-art greenhouses and distributes its products through its growing network of Green GoodsTM retail dispensaries and through hundreds of third-party dispensaries in seven states. Vireo's team of more than 400 employees, led by scientists, engineers, and cultivation experts, is focused on efficiency and the creation of best-in-class products, while driving scientific innovation within the cannabis industry and developing meaningful intellectual property. Today, Vireo is licensed to grow and/or process cannabis in 9 markets. The Company is operational in 7 of those 9 markets – including the core markets of Arizona, Maryland, Minnesota, New Mexico, and New York. The Company holds 32 total retail dispensary licenses, of which 13 are currently open for business. For more information about Vireo Health, please visit www.vireohealth.com.

Contact Information

Media Inquiries

Albe Zakes

Vice President, Corporate Communications

[email protected]

(267) 221-4800

Investor Inquiries

Sam Gibbons

Vice President, Investor Relations

[email protected]

(612) 314-8995

SOURCE Vireo Health International, Inc.

Related Links

www.vireohealth.com

