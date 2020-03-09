Minnesota Medical Solutions Launches Digital Advocacy Campaign

MINNEAPOLIS, March 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Minnesota Medical Solutions, LLC ("MinnMed" or "the Company") today announced the launch of a digital advocacy campaign to engage Minnesotans and gain support among lawmakers to add dry flower products to the state's medical cannabis program. By adding dry flower cannabis products, Minnesota can increase the accessibility and affordability of medical cannabis products for thousands of Minnesotans.

"While Minnesota's medical cannabis program has seen tremendous advancements over the last few years, affordability remains a major challenge for many Minnesotans," said MinnMed Founder, Kyle Kingsley, M.D. "Allowing cannabis to be sold as dry flower is an easy decision that will bring great benefit to Minnesota's medical cannabis program and its patients."



Of the 33 states that have legalized medical cannabis, Minnesota is one of the few that does not allow dry flower medical cannabis. For the more than 18,000 certified patients enrolled in the program, the lack of availability of flower has meant Minnesota patients face some of the highest medical cannabis costs in the nation – a cost that cannot be covered by medical insurance.





"We're proud to be a leading voice in advocating for improvements to the state's medical cannabis program," said Dr. Kingsley. "We are asking our patients and their families to join us in taking action to get dry flower added to the state's program by writing or calling their legislators."

Interested advocates can learn more about MinnMed's campaign and quickly send emails, texts, or social posts to their legislators by visiting https://minnesotamedicalsolutions.com/advocacy/

About Minnesota Medical Solutions

Minnesota Medical Solutions, LLC ("MinnMed") is one of two licensed medical cannabis companies in Minnesota. MinnMed operates four Cannabis Patient Centers across the state and a greenhouse facility near Otsego, MN. MinnMed is a subsidiary of Vireo Health International, Inc. ("Vireo"). Vireo's mission is to build the cannabis company of the future by bringing the best of medicine, engineering and science to the cannabis industry. Vireo's physician-led team of more than 400 employees provides best-in-class cannabis products and customer experience. For more information about MinnMed, please visit www.minnmed.com.

