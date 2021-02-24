Minnesota Medical Technologies Corporation Announces European Distribution Agreement

STEWARTVILLE, Minn., Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Minnesota Medical Technologies Corporation (Minnesota Medical), a medical device manufacturing company based in Stewartville, MN, U.S, and Wellspect Healthcare (Wellspect), headquartered in Mölndal, Sweden and a part of U.S. based Dentsply Sirona, have entered into an agreement for the distribution of Minnesota Medical's fecal incontinence insert throughout Europe. David A. Jonas, Minnesota Medical's CEO commented: "We are pleased to announce this exciting, strategic partnership with Wellspect. This collaboration puts our innovative technology in the hands of one of the world's leading providers of continence care solutions. Wellspect has the infrastructure and relationships to immediately begin marketing and distributing this life changing product throughout Europe. Without question, this will accelerate our growth curve."

The completion of this strategic distribution agreement provides Wellspect the exclusive rights to distribute Minnesota Medical's innovative fecal incontinence insert device in markets across Europe. The product, which has been approved for sale in Europe, will be marketed under Wellspect's Navina™ brand. "Supporting our customers and users is at the heart of everything we do, we are constantly searching for collaborations with companies that have unique and innovative products in our core areas. It is therefore with pleasure that we can now launch the Navina Incontinence Insert, which is the result of our strategic collaboration with Minnesota Medical Technologies," says Svenn Poulsen, Group Vice President, Wellspect Healthcare.

About Minnesota Medical Technologies

Minnesota Medical Technologies was founded in 2015 by a small group of entrepreneurs after selling Rochester Medical Corporation. Led by Anthony J. Conway, Chairman of the Board, they developed an elegant, one-of-a-kind solution for people with fecal incontinence. This patented device provides a simple, yet secure solution to millions of men and women, helping them manage the symptoms of fecal incontinence and allowing them to regain dignity and control. The device will be 100% manufactured and shipped from the Company's facilities in Stewartville, MN. Currently an extensive clinical trial is being conducted by Mayo Clinic in Rochester, MN to facilitate clearance to market the myMiracle® device in the U.S. The Company expects the study to be completed by the end of 2021 with FDA clearance coming shortly afterwards. Another, larger post-market clinical trial will begin shortly by Maastrich University Hospital in the Netherlands with an estimated completion date of 2023. Visit www.mnmedtech.us for more information.

About Wellspect and Dentsply Sirona

Wellspect Healthcare is a leading global provider of innovative medical devices that help people suffering from urinary retention or chronic constipation. More than 1,000 employees around the world are dedicated to making a difference to people who need our products and services. Wellspect is one of the worlds' leading manufacturers of intermittent urinary catheters, with LoFric® as the most known brand. As a help to those with chronic or severe constipation, Wellspect has developed what likely is the world's most advanced irrigation system, Navina™, combining a high degree of user convenience, clinical effectiveness, and connectivity into one smart system. Wellspect strives to become climate neutral and leave the smallest possible environmental footprint. The company, with headquarters in Mölndal, Sweden, is present in more than 30 countries, and part of Dentsply Sirona, the world´s largest manufacturer of professional dental technologies. The company's shares are listed in the United States on NASDAQ under the symbol XRAY. Visit www.wellspect.com and www.dentsplysirona.com for more information.

Contact Information:

David A. Jonas John Sweeney, CFA, IRC Minnesota Medical Technologies Dentsply Sirona President and CEO Vice President, Investor Relations +1-507-533-0366 +1-717-849-7863 [email protected] [email protected]

