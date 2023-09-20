Minnesota Mesothelioma Victims Center Appeals to a Person with Just Diagnosed Mesothelioma or Asbestos Exposure Lung Cancer Anywhere in Minnesota to Call Attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste-Don't Roll the Dice on Your Compensation

WASHINGTON, Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Minnesota Mesothelioma Victims Center's number one priority is doing everything possible to make certain a person with recently diagnosed mesothelioma and or asbestos exposure lung cancer receives the best financial compensation results. Compensation for a person with mesothelioma might exceed $1,000,000, and compensation for a person with asbestos exposure lung cancer might exceed $100,000.

Mesothelioma Victims Center Asbestos Warning Sign

To get the compensation job done for a person like this the Minnesota Mesothelioma Victims Center has endorsed, and they highly recommend attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste. For direct access to attorney Erik Karst please call 866-714-6466. www.karstvonoiste.com/

The Minnesota Mesothelioma Victims Center says, "If your husband, dad, or wife-mom has just been diagnosed with mesothelioma and or they had significant exposure to asbestos at work-in the armed forces and they now have lung cancer anywhere in Minnesota please make their financial compensation a top priority and call attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste at 866-714-6466.

"Sadly, financial compensation for mesothelioma and or asbestos exposure lung cancer is a one-shot deal. If you wait too long--the time to get compensated might come and go. Erik Karst is one of the most skilled mesothelioma attorneys when it comes to local experience assisting people with this rare cancer and or asbestos exposure lung cancer in Minneapolis, Saint Paul, Rochester, Duluth, Bloomington, Brooklyn Park, Plymouth, Saint Cloud or anywhere in Minnesota."

For direct access to attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste please call 866-714-6466. www.karstvonoiste.com/

Suggestions from the Mesothelioma Victims Center for people with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer in Minnesota or nationwide on how to increase potential financial compensation:

"Do you recall the specifics of how you were exposed to asbestos at work, in the military or both-and when this exposure occurred. This is incredibly important information.

"Do you recall the names of coworkers who might have witnessed your exposure to asbestos?

"Did you have more than one job where you might have been exposed to asbestos?

"Do your medical records include a biopsy that confirms the mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer?

"Important Note-----If your loved one died of confirmed mesothelioma in Minesota or any other state within the last two years and the compensation process was never begun because of Covid or other reasons-please call us at 866-714-6466."

"We will soon be endorsing other incredibly qualified attorneys who specialize in mesothelioma-asbestos exposure lung cancer compensation in a few other states-to ensure people in these states have on the spot access to top local legal experts. In the meantime, if a person with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer anywhere in the nation-or their family members would like some suggestions as to what lawyer-law firm to call-please call us anytime at 866-714-6466. It would be an honor to help." https:// MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

Media Contact:

Michael Thomas

866-714-6466

[email protected]

SOURCE Minnesota Mesothelioma Victims Center