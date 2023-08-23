MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Minnesota Mesothelioma Victims Center has just endorsed attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste to be the go to compensation-legal expert for a person with recently diagnosed mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer anywhere in Minnesota. Attorney Erik Karst is one of the nation's leading mesothelioma-asbestos exposure lung cancer attorneys and he has been assisting people like this in Minnesota for over a decade. For direct access to attorney Erik Karst please call 866-714-6466 anytime. www.karstvonoiste.com/

According to the Minnesota Mesothelioma Victims Center, "The reason we have just endorsed attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste is to make certain the best financial compensation results happen for a person with just diagnosed mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer anywhere in Minnesota. Attorney Erik Karst has been assisting people with mesothelioma as well as asbestos exposure lung cancer all over Minnesota for over a decade. For direct access to attorney Erik Karst please call 866-714-6466-anytime.

"The Mesothelioma Victims Center has been assisting people with mesothelioma nationwide for nearly two decades. The reason we are now beginning to endorse specialist mesothelioma and or asbestos exposure lung cancer attorneys on a state specific basis is because-this is what people with these cancers want. We want a person in Minnesota with mesothelioma-or asbestos exposure lung cancer to talk directly with attorney Erik Karst-at 866-714-6466 because he has so much experience assisting people like this-and he gets top compensation results for his clients." www.karstvonoiste.com/

Suggestions from the Mesothelioma Victims Center for people with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer in Minnesota or nationwide on how to increase potential financial compensation:

"Do you recall the specifics of how you were exposed to asbestos at work, in the military or both-and when this exposure occurred. This is incredibly important information.

"Do you recall the names of people who might have witnessed your exposure to asbestos?

"Did you have more than one job where you might have been exposed to asbestos?

"Do your medical records include a biopsy that confirms the mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer?

Special note from the Mesothelioma Victims Center- "We are thrilled to endorse attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste for a person with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer in Minnesota. We will soon be endorsing other incredibly qualified attorneys who specialize in mesothelioma-asbestos exposure lung cancer compensation in a few other states-to ensure people in these states have on the spot access to top local legal experts. In the meantime, if a person with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer anywhere in the nation-or their family members would like some suggestions as to what lawyer-law firm to call-please call us anytime at 866-714-6466. It would be an honor to help." https://MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

