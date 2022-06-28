Minnesota Mesothelioma Victims Center is Urging the Family of a Construction Worker who Has Just Been Diagnosed with Mesothelioma to Call the Team at the Law Firm of Danziger & De Llano to Ensure a Top Compensation Result

MINNEAPOLIS, June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the Minnesota Mesothelioma Victims Center, "If your husband or dad has just been diagnosed with mesothelioma anywhere in Minnesota and he is or was a construction or skilled trades worker such as a plumber, electrician, welder, carpenter, laborer, or mechanic please make his financial compensation a top priority and call the remarkable team at the law firm of Danziger & De Llano at 800-864-4000 to ensure a top compensation result. Frequently mesothelioma compensation for a person like this might be in the millions of dollars. Mesothelioma compensation for a person with this rare cancer is based on the specifics of how they were exposed to asbestos.

Minnesota Mesothelioma

"If a person with mesothelioma would like to receive the very best possible financial compensation it is incredibly important--they try to make a list of how, where and when they were exposed to asbestos at work and or for Veterans while in the service. It is this incredibly vital information that will become the basis for their mesothelioma compensation as the team at the law firm of Danziger & De Llano is always happy to discuss at 800-864-4000."

"For more information about how the mesothelioma compensation process works along with extremely good advice please call the remarkable legal team at the law firm of Danziger & De Llano at 800-864-4000. We are very certain you will be glad you did." https://meso.dandell.com

The Minnesota Mesothelioma Victims Center wants to emphasize their statewide initiative is focused on people with mesothelioma anywhere in Minnesota, including communities such as Minneapolis, Saint Paul, Rochester, Duluth, Bloomington, Brooklyn Park, Plymouth, or Saint Cloud.

For the best possible mesothelioma treatment options in Minnesota, the Minnesota Mesothelioma Victims Center strongly recommends the following heath care facilities.

The Mayo Clinic Rochester, Minnesota:

Masonic Cancer Center University of Minnesota-Minneapolis , Minnesota:

High-risk work groups for exposure to asbestos in Minnesota include Veterans of the US Navy, power plant workers, shipyard workers, factory workers, welders, industrial workers, plumbers, electricians, auto mechanics, machinists, iron ore miners, and construction workers. Typically, the exposure to asbestos occurred in the 1950's, 1960's, 1970's, or 1980's. https://meso.dandell.com

According to the CDC the states indicated with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon.

However, based on the calls the Mesothelioma Victims Center receives a person with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer could live in any state including New York, Florida, California, Texas, Iowa, Indiana, Missouri, North Carolina, Kentucky, Tennessee, Georgia, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Kansas, Nebraska, North Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Arizona, Idaho, or Alaska. https://meso.dandell.com

For more information about mesothelioma, please refer to the National Institutes of Health's website related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma

