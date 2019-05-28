MINNEAPOLIS, May 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Minnesota Mesothelioma Victims Center is the top ranked source in Minnesota for the best possible mesothelioma compensation for a person with mesothelioma in Minnesota-especially if the person is a Navy Veteran or a taconite/iron ore miner. There can be significant financial compensation for person like this in Minnesota with mesothelioma. However, if a taconite miner, Navy Veteran or any other type of worker in Minnesota now has mesothelioma it is vital they are represented by some of the nation's most skilled mesothelioma lawyers as the group would like to discuss at 800-714-0303. To get the compensation best client compensation results the group has endorsed the law firm of Karst von Oiste to get the job done. www.karstvonoiste.com/

The Minnesota Mesothelioma Victims Center says, "To get the financial job done for a taconite miner, Navy Veteran, plumber or any type of worker in Minnesota with mesothelioma we have the endorsed the law firm of Karst von Oiste and their founding partner Erik Karst. The law firm of Karst von Oiste is a national law firm that specializes in getting the best financial compensation results for people with mesothelioma or asbestos related illnesses in Minnesota and nationwide.

"Before a person or family dealing with mesothelioma in Minnesota hires a lawyer to assist with a mesothelioma compensation claim they are urged to call us anytime at 800-714-0303-for direct access to attorney Erik Karst and his colleagues at Karst non Oiste." http://Minnesota.MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

In January of 2019 the University of Minnesota offered the following information about taconite-iron ore mining: "In the late 1990s, miners in Minnesota's taconite iron ore mining industry began experiencing an unusual uptick in cases of a rare and fatal cancer called mesothelioma. To date, more than 100 cases of mesothelioma have been identified in Minnesota miners. Health officials have long wondered whether the cancers were caused by miners breathing in a certain type of mineral fiber found in the rock. These fibers are short and wide and called non-asbestiform amphibole elongate mineral particles (EMPs)." https://www.pca.state.mn.us/quick-links/mining.

The Minnesota Mesothelioma Victims Center wants to emphasize there is a statewide initiative available to diagnosed victims anywhere in Minnesota, including communities such as Minneapolis, Saint Paul, Rochester, Duluth, Bloomington, Brooklyn Park, Plymouth, or Saint Cloud. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For the best possible mesothelioma treatment options in Minnesota, the Minnesota Mesothelioma Victims Center strongly recommends the following heath care facilities with the offer to help a diagnosed victim, or their families, get to the right physicians at each hospital.

High-risk work groups for exposure to asbestos in Minnesota include Veterans of the US Navy, power plant workers, shipyard workers, factory workers, welders, industrial workers, plumbers, electricians, auto mechanics, machinists, iron ore miners, and construction workers. Typically, the exposure to asbestos occurred in the 1950s, 1960s, 1970s, or 1980s.

http://Minnesota. MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

The states indicated with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For more information about mesothelioma, please refer to the National Institutes of Health's web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma.

