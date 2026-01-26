Minnesota Organization of Leaders in Nursing Partners with the Virtual Nursing Academy to Strengthen Virtual Care Leadership Statewide

MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Minnesota Organization of Leaders in Nursing (MOLN) is pleased to announce a collaborative partnership with the Virtual Nursing Academy (VNA) designed to strengthen nursing leadership and expand virtual care capabilities throughout Minnesota. This alliance brings cutting-edge virtual nursing education directly to Minnesota's nursing leaders, empowering them to design and implement effective virtual care programs that address today's healthcare challenges.

As part of this partnership, MOLN members will gain access to the Virtual Nursing Academy's comprehensive curriculum, specifically developed to guide nursing leaders through the complete lifecycle of virtual care implementation—from initial planning and model selection to full-scale deployment and continuous optimization.

"MOLN is dedicated to empowering nursing leaders across Minnesota with the resources they need to drive innovation in patient care," said Melissa Fritz, President of MOLN. "Virtual nursing represents an opportunity to enhance both the nurse experience and patient outcomes, and this partnership ensures our members have access to the most comprehensive educational resources available."

"We're honored to collaborate with the Minnesota Organization of Leaders in Nursing to support their members in advancing virtual care delivery," said Bonnie Clipper, Founder of the Virtual Nursing Academy. "We're excited to provide Minnesota's nursing leaders with the strategic frameworks and practical guidance needed to successfully launch and sustain virtual nursing programs that make a real difference for their organizations."

About Minnesota Organization of Leaders in Nursing

The Minnesota Organization of Leaders in Nursing (MOLN) is the professional association dedicated to advancing nursing leadership excellence throughout Minnesota. MOLN supports nurse leaders through education, networking, and advocacy, fostering innovation in nursing practice and healthcare delivery across the state.

About The Virtual Nursing Academy

The Virtual Nursing Academy is the premier, comprehensive online program designed to educate and enable organizations to build, launch, and optimize industry-leading virtual care delivery models. Enhanced by Collette Health's clinical expertise and real-world implementation experience, the Virtual Nursing Academy delivers innovative educational programs through its on-demand learning platform, tailored to meet the needs of evolving care models and enabling hospital teams to access carefully curated content in a convenient, self-paced format.

For more information about this partnership, please visit the Minnesota Organization of Leaders in Nursing or the Virtual Nursing Academy.

