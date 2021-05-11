Minnesota Partners with Appriss Health to Integrate One-Click Access to Prescription Monitoring Program Data into Healthcare Providers' Electronic Workflows

MINNEAPOLIS and LOUISVILLE, Ky., May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Minnesota Board of Pharmacy has partnered with Appriss Health, a leader in cloud-based care coordination software and analytics solutions focused on behavioral health and substance use disorders, to deliver seamless access to Minnesota Prescription Monitoring Program (PMP) data within the electronic health record (EHR) and pharmacy management systems (PMS) of prescribers and pharmacists across the state.

The Minnesota Board of Pharmacy, through grants received from the federal government and other state agencies, is providing a state-wide license to enable one-click access to the state's PMP database using Appriss Health's PMP Gateway solution for a minimum of two years. There are approximately 34,000 prescribers and 1,042 pharmacies serving Minnesota's 5.66 million residents. The Board of Pharmacy launched the initiative using grants to help providers comply with a statutory requirement to check PMP data before prescribing opiates (certain conditions and exceptions apply).

"Access to prescription monitoring program data from within the clinical workflow enhances clinical decision making and also patient safety," said Dr. Cody Wiberg, PharmD, Executive Director of the Minnesota Board of Pharmacy. "By utilizing the services of Appriss Health to make integration of one-click access available across the state, we are supporting statewide strategies such as the Minnesota Opioid Prescribing Improvement Plan and other efforts of Minnesota agencies, with the goal of curbing opioid abuse and the effects it has on the citizens of Minnesota."

According to preliminary data released by the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH), 2020 drug overdose deaths increased 31% more during the first half of 2020 as compared to the first half of 2019.

"We are proud to partner with Minnesota's Board of Pharmacy to arm providers across the state with clinical decision support tools that can truly make an impact on patient care and the opioid crisis," said Rob Cohen, president of Appriss Health.

Launched in 2014, Appriss Health's PMP Gateway, integrates one-click access to PMP data across the nation via PMP InterConnect directly into authorized prescribers' and pharmacists' electronic workflows. Today, Gateway supports 43 out of 54 PMPs and delivers PMP information to 1 out of 3 U.S. prescribers, adding 110 new facility integrations, on average, every day.

About Appriss Health

Appriss Health is a leading SaaS platform for behavioral health care coordination and is a recognized leader in providing software and data analytics solutions to identify and mitigate substance use disorders. Appriss Health's cloud-based software connects nearly one million healthcare professionals across 500 clinical software systems including over 140 electronic health records. The platform enables nearly 1 million healthcare professionals to make better clinical decisions for more than 1 billion patient encounters every year. Health plans, health systems, emergency departments, pharmacies, and federal and state governments rely on Appriss Health's technology, applications, and data analytics to positively impact patient outcomes and manage the rising financial and social costs of behavioral health issues.

For more information, please visit www.apprisshealth.com and follow Appriss Health on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Minnesota Board of Pharmacy

The Minnesota Board of Pharmacy is the state agency that has regulated the profession of pharmacy since 1885. It also regulates the manufacture and distribution of drugs and medical gases. The Board administers the Minnesota Prescription Monitoring Program. It exists to promote, preserve, and protect public health, safety, and welfare by fostering the safe distribution of pharmaceuticals and the provision of quality pharmaceutical care to the citizens of Minnesota. For more information about the Board of Pharmacy, please visit: https://mn.gov/boards/pharmacy/

Media Contact

Kim Warth

Amendola Communications (for Appriss Health)

(303) 918-9205

[email protected]

SOURCE Appriss Health

Related Links

http://www.apprisshealth.com

