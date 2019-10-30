Minnesota Spine Institute Relocates to Roseville

ROSEVILLE, Minn., Oct. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Minnesota Spine Institute is excited to open a new office in Roseville. The new location will allow the practice to accept more patients and conduct regular business hours while offering a more convenient schedule.

"This space will allow us to serve our patients from a primary location," said Dr. Dan Hanson. "And we can streamline our operations for future growth."

Dr. Dan Hanson, Minnesota Spine Institute

Minnesota Spine Institute is headed by Dr. Dan Hanson , an orthopedic spine surgeon known for his ability to perform endoscopic spine surgery. Dr. Hanson also specializes in lumbar and cervical disc replacements which help patients preserve their range of motion. Dr. Hanson has been practicing since 2004 and is the only surgeon in Minnesota that performs endoscopic minimally invasive fusions, endoscopic hemilaminectomies, foraminotomies, microdiscectomies, and medial and lateral branch nerve transections to treat back and sacroiliac joint pain. Endoscopic surgery is a minimally-invasive procedure performed through a very small incision, resulting in less pain, a quicker recovery, and minimal damage to muscles, ligaments, or bones.

Dr. Hanson and his staff work to provide the most effective surgical and non-surgical treatment plan to each patient. Known for his personal and empathetic approach to his work, Dr. Hanson has garnered six Top Doctor awards in the past five years. For more information, visit the new office at 2780 Snelling Avenue, or online at minnesotaspineinstitute.com .

Contact:

Jackie Frid

228155@email4pr.com

(612) 670-4971

SOURCE Minnesota Spine Institute