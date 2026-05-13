MINNESOTA TEAMSTERS ENDORSE AMY KLOBUCHAR FOR GOVERNOR

Senator is Long-Time Ally of Labor, Thorn in Big Tech's Side

MINNEAPOLIS, May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Minnesota Teamsters are endorsing Senator Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) in the race for governor. With more than 50,000 members and retirees across the state, Teamsters Joint Council 32 is proud to be one of the first unions to show its support for Klobuchar in this race.

"Senator Klobuchar is undoubtedly the most qualified candidate to restore Minnesotans' confidence and trust in government," said Tom Erickson, President of Joint Council 32 and Central Region International Vice President. "She has always fought to prioritize workers' interests, led with integrity, and possesses the necessary experience to effectively serve Teamsters as governor."

As a senator, Klobuchar has been a staunch advocate for antitrust reform, ensuring that dominant, monopolistic Big Tech firms like Amazon are held accountable for their anti-competitive business practices.

"Minnesota needs a governor who is experienced, fair, and not afraid of a fight," said Hannah Alstead, Political Director for Joint Council 32. "Senator Klobuchar spent years keeping our state safe as a criminal prosecutor and has spent almost two decades fighting for working people and holding powerful interests accountable as senator. The Teamsters are proud to support her."

Teamsters Joint Council 32 is the umbrella organization for 11 affiliated local unions representing more than 75,000 active and retired Teamsters in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Iowa, North Dakota, and South Dakota. For more information, visit jc32.org.

Contact:

Kara Deniz, (202) 497-6610

[email protected]

SOURCE Teamsters Joint Council 32