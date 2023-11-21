Minnesota Turkeys Pardoned by President Biden

News provided by

National Turkey Federation

21 Nov, 2023, 08:40 ET

NTF Celebrates 76-year Tradition of National Thanksgiving Turkey Presentation

WASHINGTON, Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- National Turkey Federation (NTF) Chairman Steve Lykken presented the National Thanksgiving Turkey named Liberty to President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. yesterday during the National Thanksgiving Turkey Presentation at the White House. Liberty and Bell received a formal pardon from the holiday table and will now reside at the University of Minnesota's College of Food, Agricultural and Natural Resource Sciences in St. Paul, Minnesota. This year's presentation marked the 76th year of this time-honored American tradition dating back to 1947.

Continue Reading
NTF Chairman Steve Lykken and Jose Rojas from Jennie-O Turkey Store escort Liberty and Bell down the red carpet at the Willard InterContinental.
NTF Chairman Steve Lykken and Jose Rojas from Jennie-O Turkey Store escort Liberty and Bell down the red carpet at the Willard InterContinental.

Experience the full interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/9115651-national-turkey-federation-ntf-minnesota-turkeys-pardoned-president-biden/

"We appreciate President Biden for warmly welcoming the National Turkey Federation, and my esteemed colleagues and associates from the Jennie-O Team to the White House earlier today," said Lykken. "This is a busy time of year for our industry and we're grateful for the turkey producers and farmers that deliver food to our tables this holiday and every day."

The 2023 National Thanksgiving Turkeys were raised in Willmar, Minnesota, under the direction of NTF Chairman Steve Lykken. Lykken is a 31-year veteran in the turkey industry and currently serves as President of Jennie-O Turkey Stores. Lykken was joined in presenting the National Thanksgiving Turkey by Jose Rojas, Assistant Vice President of Live Production at Jennie-O Turkey Store. While in Washington, D.C., Liberty and Bell stayed at the historic Willard InterContinental. Following their visit to the White House, the turkeys will retire to the University of Minnesota's College of Food, Agricultural and Natural Resource Sciences in St. Paul where they will receive housing, daily care, and access to veterinary services under the experienced care of veterinarians, faculty and poultry science students.

NTF's participation in the National Thanksgiving Turkey Presentation began in 1947 with President Harry Truman. It has continued for 76 years across 14 successive administrations.

About the National Turkey Federation
The National Turkey Federation (NTF) is the national advocate for America's turkey farmers and producers, raising awareness for its members' products while strengthening their ability to profitably and safely deliver wholesome, high-quality and nutritious food to consumers worldwide. NTF is the sole national trade association exclusively representing the turkey industry; its members account for more than 95 percent of all U.S. turkey production.

SOURCE National Turkey Federation

Also from this source

Thanksgiving Turkey is on the Menu

Thanksgiving Turkey is on the Menu

Today, the National Turkey Federation (NTF) shared helpful tips for Americans purchasing and preparing turkey to be served on the Thanksgiving table. ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Agriculture

Image1

Retail

Image1

Food & Beverages

Image1

Domestic Policy

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.