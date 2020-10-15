Minnesota Vikings Blitz into New Technology Partnership with GameOn

The new fan experience, set to be launched prior to the Vikings game against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, October 18, will combine the wealth of team and community-driven content from the Vikings with GameOn's platform to help fans get official content on an easy-to-digest channel. Fans will be able to personalize their experience and interact with the content they want to see, allowing them to dive deeper into the topics they are most passionate about.

"We're excited about this new NFL partnership with the Minnesota Vikings," said Kalin Stanojev, Co-founder and Chief Product Officer, GameOn Technology. "We love working with innovative, technology-driven organizations that put their fans first and can't wait to give the Vikings fanbase a new and engaging way to stay connected with the team."

"Our goal has always been to provide first-class content for our fans, said Vikings Executive Director of Digital & Innovation Scott Kegley. "Whether that's on our website, social media, mobile app, connected TV app, or now on Facebook Messenger, we want our fans to be able to choose how they interact with the team. GameOn provides a fantastic solution for delivering curated content to our fans on a platform they're already actively using."

The partnership with GameOn Technology and the Vikings extends deeper, as WISE Ventures, owned by the Wilf family, has announced a strategic investment in GameOn. This new investment is part of a total $7MM raise that will enable external developers and organizations to build upon GameOn's ChatOS technology stack anytime and anywhere. Previously, the technology was used internally by the GameOn Labs team, their creative arm, to build chat applications for organizations including Rock the Vote, the Los Angeles Chargers, Arsenal F.C., the PGA TOUR, and the NBA.

"WISE Ventures are trailblazers within the investment field and maintain a presence within traditional sports and esports. We're thrilled they saw the value and invested in our technology, ChatOS," said Alex Beckman, Co-founder and CEO of GameOn Technology. "This investment will allow us to make the technology available to any developer or agency that wants to easily create a streamlined chat experience regardless of messaging platform or industry."

"We are excited about WISE Ventures' newest investment and growing partnership between GameOn and the Minnesota Vikings," said Brian Cargo, Principal at WISE Ventures. "GameOn has proven that this is the new way for fans to stay connected in the sports and entertainment field. The possibilities are endless now that this technology is open to all creative minds across any industry."

GameOn applications are powered by ChatOS, the company's proprietary end-to-end development and integration platform designed specifically for the future of messaging and voice services. It dramatically streamlines the creation of robust, content-driven premium user experiences. ChatOS connects directly to brands' Content Management Systems (CMS), data sources and API feeds; allowing them to effortlessly deploy this content across a wide array of platforms and applications through highly engaging messaging experiences.

About GameOn Technology

GameOn was founded in 2014 with a shared passion for building innovative messaging products that serve the world of broadcast media. Using its proprietary bot platform, ChatOS, GameOn has designed, developed, and launched business solutions for many of the world's largest sport, lifestyle, and media companies becoming an industry leader in user retention, engagement, and monetization in the applications space. Some of the world's most notable brands like the NBA, NHL, PGA, ATP Media, Arsenal F.C., Sky Sports and TIME Inc. partner with GameOn to provide customized, rich customer experiences on the world's major chat application platforms. GameOn has been recognized for its work in the tech and sports space receiving accolades from outlets including Fast Company and the Sports Technology Awards. The company is Pre-Series B and is based in San Francisco. To learn more, visit

www.gameontechnology.com.

About WISE Ventures

WISE Ventures is an investment fund based in Manhattan focused on early and growth stage investment opportunities that leverage our strategic value. Led by an ownership group with deep sports & entertainment and real estate experience, WISE is able to assess, champion, and add value to next-gen companies in those industries.

The organization is built on the foundation of an innovative and visionary culture coupled with a committed team of talented people. WISE Ventures brings unmatched value to its companies through its deep industry networks and world-class management experience.

www.wiseventuresllc.com



Media Contacts:

Jasmine Mayo, GameOn Technology

[email protected]

Daniel Perez, GameOn Technology

[email protected]

SOURCE GameOn