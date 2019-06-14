Minnesota Vikings Foundation "Vikings Table" Food Truck Built by Winnebago Industries

"Vikings Table is a new and important program of the Vikings Foundation's greater mission, which has always been to advance the well-being of youth through engaging health and education initiatives," said Vikings Executive Director of Social Impact Brett Taber. "Approximately 250,000 children in the Minneapolis-St. Paul area are missing meals during the summer months. We're excited to partner with other non-profit organizations and leverage the power of the Vikings brand to bring people together in the fight against hunger."

While the food truck is serving lunch, children can also visit an indoor section of the vehicle, designed by the Minneapolis experiential marketing agency STAR . In the experiential room, families can learn more about the Vikings, and its foundation through graphics and videos. The space will also provide nutritional education for families to implement at home.

Built on a Winnebago Commercial Vehicle Platform, the 38 foot Vikings Food Truck features a Freightliner MC chassis, which weighs less than 26,000 lbs and can be driven without a commercial driver's license. The commercial kitchen is designed to hold as many as 10 food preparation professionals when parked. The kitchen features all NSF certified appliances and work surfaces, as well as meets all Minnesota state and Minneapolis municipal codes for a commercial kitchen.

"A great amount of human centered design and engineering went into proper weight distribution and serving ergonomics to get this commercial kitchen up and going," said Ashis N. Bhattacharya Vice President, Strategic Planning and Development at Winnebago. "We are excited to see the possibilities of this vehicle, with or without the commercial kitchen, as it could help partners address food insecurity for families across the country."

About Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc. is a leading U.S. manufacturer of outdoor lifestyle products under the Winnebago, Grand Design and Chris-Craft brands, which are used primarily in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The Company builds quality motorhomes, travel trailers, fifth wheel products, and boats. Winnebago Industries has multiple facilities in Iowa, Indiana, Oregon, Minnesota, and Florida. The Company's common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and traded under the symbol WGO.

About the Minnesota Vikings Foundation

The Minnesota Vikings Foundation is a public charity dedicated to advancing the well-being of youth through engaging health and education initiatives. This generation is the first in history tracking to have a shorter life expectancy than its parent generation due to physical inactivity and poor nutrition. Additionally, Minnesota has one of the largest achievement gaps in the country as evidenced through test scores and graduation rates. These are the areas in which the Minnesota Vikings Foundation is focusing to operate direct service programming in order to have a measurable impact in our community. The Foundation enlists the support of Vikings players, staff, and fans across our community in support of this mission. Join us as we forge ahead together.

