Minnesota Vikings Player Stephon Gilmore Hosts 'Santa Steph's Workshop' Delivering Christmas Gifts to Local Youth on Giving Tuesday

The event served over 100 Twin Cities children in grades K-12 with holiday gifts ranging from roller skates, cleats, and toys, to Vikings-themed gear and beanies from He Gets Us. Attendees also enjoyed the festive holiday cheer with a dessert bar, a hot chocolate stand, and ornament decorating.

Gilmore and Hospitality House staff were on hand to provide an uplifting environment, celebrating the season of giving and creating meaningful connections with the children.

"Being part of this community and making a difference is a huge blessing for me," said Gilmore. "Seeing the kids' excitement and smiles today brought back the magic of the season. Giving back to the Twin Cities, where I've found a home with the Vikings, is incredibly meaningful. I'm grateful for this opportunity and a big thanks to He Gets Us for helping to support Hospitality House Youth Development and the amazing work they do."

Santa Steph's Workshop coincides with Giving Tuesday, an annual global day of generosity that encourages communities to give back.

"This event highlights the true spirit of the holiday season — coming together as a community to support and celebrate our youth," said Charles Moses, Executive Director of Hospitality House Youth Development. "We're incredibly grateful to Stephon Gilmore and He Gets Us for their commitment to the Twin Cities community. Stephon's generosity and care show our kids that they are seen, valued, and loved."

Event supporters included He Gets Us, Thumbs Cookies, and Amy's Cupcakes.

