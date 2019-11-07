Minnesota wants new hunters to add to state's hunting heritage

Efforts to recruit, retain and reactivate hunters will play a leading role as the 17th annual Minnesota Governor's Deer Hunting Opener celebrates Minnesota's hunting tradition Thursday, Nov. 7, through Sunday, Nov. 10, in Fergus Falls.

Throughout the year, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources works to make it easier for anyone to start hunting, and the Minnesota Deer Hunters Association (MDHA) supports efforts to mentor new hunters.

Each year, the MDHA collaborates with environmental learning centers and the YMCA to offer hands-on training for future hunters through camps for youth ages 11-17. At Forkhorn Camp, youth get a hands-on approach to sharing knowledge on hunting practices and hunter safety.

All across the state this year, Minnesota offered mentors an ideal way to share hunting knowledge and traditions with youth ages 10-17 during the inaugural statewide youth deer season in mid-October. This four-day hunting season just for kids gave a chance for parents, relatives and trusted adults to discover, explore and practice hunting with youth in Minnesota's fields and forests.

Leading up to deer seasons, the DNR hosts a variety of classes aimed at adults interested in learning how to hunt. Learn to Hunt Deer 101 teaches adults 18 and older all the skills they need to hunt and process deer. The Becoming an Outdoors Woman program offers women interested in hunting a chance to gain skills with the support of other women and knowledgeable instructors.

Removing barriers

The DNR's recruitment, retention and reactivation (R3) program offers grants to organizations that make ongoing efforts to get more people outdoors. With new legislative funding, this year the DNR began a grant program called "No Child Left Inside" that will fund efforts to get young people outdoors doing a variety of activities, including hunting.

Hunters themselves continue to play the largest role in bringing new hunters out into the woods and fields, and hunters are encouraged to take someone else hunting.

The 2019 Minnesota Governor's Deer Hunting Opener promotes hunting and tourism and is being hosted by Gov. Tim Walz through a partnership among the DNR, the MDHA and its local chapters, Explore Minnesota Tourism and Visit Fergus Falls.

