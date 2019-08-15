Minnesota, West Virginia and Alaska saw the biggest decrease in drunk driving fatalities, according to QuoteWizard Report

SEATTLE, Aug. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Drunk driving fatalities are on a downward trend across the county. Forty-three states nationwide saw a decrease in drunk driving fatalities from 2000 to 2017, according to a new QuoteWizard® report .

The study also found that in states with less DUI fatalities, law enforcement's efforts to catch drunk drivers plus harsher penalties for drunk driving as well as ridesharing services are leading reasons for lower fatality rates.

Key Findings:

Drunk driving fatalities nationwide decreased by 18% overall from 2000 to 2017

Uber's ridership trends show that demand for rides peak around times when drunk driving accidents occur most.

One-third of all traffic fatalities in the US involve a drunk driver with a BAC of .08 or higher.

Minnesota , West Virginia and Alaska saw the biggest decrease in drunk driving fatalities from 2000 to 2017

, and saw the biggest decrease in drunk driving fatalities from 2000 to 2017 Oregon , Wyoming , California , Maryland , North Dakota , and Maine are the only states that saw increases in drunk driving fatalities

Methodology

QuoteWizard analysts compared NHTSA drunk driving fatality data to find the rate of drunk driving fatalities in each state from the year 2000 to 2017. States are ranked based on the largest decrease in drunk driving fatality rates over the same time period. Drunk driving fatality data is based on the total number of fatal accidents where drivers had a BAC (blood alcohol concentration) of .08+.

To view the full report, visit https://quotewizard.com/news/posts/states-largest-decrease-in-drunk-driving-fatalities

States with the Biggest Decrease in DUI Fatalities Ranked Rank (largest decrease) State Fatalities in 2000 Fatalities in 2017 Rate of Fatalities 1 Minnesota 213 85 -60.09% 2 West Virginia 159 72 -54.72% 3 Alaska 46 22 -52.17% 4 Mississippi 302 148 -50.99% 5 South Dakota 67 35 -47.76% 6 New Jersey 228 125 -45.18% 7 Montana 100 56 -44.00% 8 Missouri 432 254 -41.20% 9 Pennsylvania 533 314 -41.09% 10 Louisiana 354 212 -40.11% 11 Tennessee 415 251 -39.52% 12 Utah 84 53 -36.90% 13 New Hampshire 42 27 -35.71% 14 Wisconsin 295 190 -35.59% 15 Idaho 88 60 -31.82% 16 Vermont 26 18 -30.77% 17 Ohio 467 333 -28.69% 18 Illinois 488 349 -28.48% 19 Delaware 44 32 -27.27% 20 Alabama 355 268 -24.51% 21 Kansas 135 102 -24.44% 22 Michigan 400 311 -22.25% 23 Iowa 113 88 -22.12% 24 Massachusetts 152 120 -21.05% 25 Washington 224 178 -20.54% 26 New Mexico 151 120 -20.53% 27 Arizona 347 278 -19.88% 28 South Carolina 388 313 -19.33% 29 Kentucky 222 181 -18.47% 30 Nevada 108 89 -17.59% 31 Georgia 434 366 -15.67% 32 Arkansas 162 140 -13.58% 33 Virginia 280 246 -12.14% 34 North Carolina 470 413 -12.13% 35 New York 329 295 -10.33% 36 Oklahoma 179 165 -7.82% 37 Colorado 192 177 -7.81% 38 Nebraska 72 67 -6.94% 39 Florida 891 839 -5.84% 40 Connecticut 127 120 -5.51% 41 Indiana 227 220 -3.08% 42 Texas 1499 1468 -2.07% 43 Hawaii 42 42 0.00% 44 Rhode Island 34 34 0.00% 45 Oregon 129 137 6.20% 46 Wyoming 39 44 12.82% 47 California 987 1120 13.48% 48 Maryland 159 186 16.98% 49 North Dakota 37 46 24.32% 50 Maine 39 50 28.21%

