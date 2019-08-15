Minnesota, West Virginia and Alaska saw the biggest decrease in drunk driving fatalities, according to QuoteWizard Report
Aug 15, 2019, 07:45 ET
SEATTLE, Aug. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Drunk driving fatalities are on a downward trend across the county. Forty-three states nationwide saw a decrease in drunk driving fatalities from 2000 to 2017, according to a new QuoteWizard® report.
The study also found that in states with less DUI fatalities, law enforcement's efforts to catch drunk drivers plus harsher penalties for drunk driving as well as ridesharing services are leading reasons for lower fatality rates.
Key Findings:
- Drunk driving fatalities nationwide decreased by 18% overall from 2000 to 2017
- Uber's ridership trends show that demand for rides peak around times when drunk driving accidents occur most.
- One-third of all traffic fatalities in the US involve a drunk driver with a BAC of .08 or higher.
- Minnesota, West Virginia and Alaska saw the biggest decrease in drunk driving fatalities from 2000 to 2017
- Oregon, Wyoming, California, Maryland, North Dakota, and Maine are the only states that saw increases in drunk driving fatalities
Methodology
QuoteWizard analysts compared NHTSA drunk driving fatality data to find the rate of drunk driving fatalities in each state from the year 2000 to 2017. States are ranked based on the largest decrease in drunk driving fatality rates over the same time period. Drunk driving fatality data is based on the total number of fatal accidents where drivers had a BAC (blood alcohol concentration) of .08+.
To view the full report, visit https://quotewizard.com/news/posts/states-largest-decrease-in-drunk-driving-fatalities
|
States with the Biggest Decrease in DUI Fatalities Ranked
|
Rank (largest decrease)
|
State
|
Fatalities in 2000
|
Fatalities in 2017
|
Rate of Fatalities
|
1
|
Minnesota
|
213
|
85
|
-60.09%
|
2
|
West Virginia
|
159
|
72
|
-54.72%
|
3
|
Alaska
|
46
|
22
|
-52.17%
|
4
|
Mississippi
|
302
|
148
|
-50.99%
|
5
|
South Dakota
|
67
|
35
|
-47.76%
|
6
|
New Jersey
|
228
|
125
|
-45.18%
|
7
|
Montana
|
100
|
56
|
-44.00%
|
8
|
Missouri
|
432
|
254
|
-41.20%
|
9
|
Pennsylvania
|
533
|
314
|
-41.09%
|
10
|
Louisiana
|
354
|
212
|
-40.11%
|
11
|
Tennessee
|
415
|
251
|
-39.52%
|
12
|
Utah
|
84
|
53
|
-36.90%
|
13
|
New Hampshire
|
42
|
27
|
-35.71%
|
14
|
Wisconsin
|
295
|
190
|
-35.59%
|
15
|
Idaho
|
88
|
60
|
-31.82%
|
16
|
Vermont
|
26
|
18
|
-30.77%
|
17
|
Ohio
|
467
|
333
|
-28.69%
|
18
|
Illinois
|
488
|
349
|
-28.48%
|
19
|
Delaware
|
44
|
32
|
-27.27%
|
20
|
Alabama
|
355
|
268
|
-24.51%
|
21
|
Kansas
|
135
|
102
|
-24.44%
|
22
|
Michigan
|
400
|
311
|
-22.25%
|
23
|
Iowa
|
113
|
88
|
-22.12%
|
24
|
Massachusetts
|
152
|
120
|
-21.05%
|
25
|
Washington
|
224
|
178
|
-20.54%
|
26
|
New Mexico
|
151
|
120
|
-20.53%
|
27
|
Arizona
|
347
|
278
|
-19.88%
|
28
|
South Carolina
|
388
|
313
|
-19.33%
|
29
|
Kentucky
|
222
|
181
|
-18.47%
|
30
|
Nevada
|
108
|
89
|
-17.59%
|
31
|
Georgia
|
434
|
366
|
-15.67%
|
32
|
Arkansas
|
162
|
140
|
-13.58%
|
33
|
Virginia
|
280
|
246
|
-12.14%
|
34
|
North Carolina
|
470
|
413
|
-12.13%
|
35
|
New York
|
329
|
295
|
-10.33%
|
36
|
Oklahoma
|
179
|
165
|
-7.82%
|
37
|
Colorado
|
192
|
177
|
-7.81%
|
38
|
Nebraska
|
72
|
67
|
-6.94%
|
39
|
Florida
|
891
|
839
|
-5.84%
|
40
|
Connecticut
|
127
|
120
|
-5.51%
|
41
|
Indiana
|
227
|
220
|
-3.08%
|
42
|
Texas
|
1499
|
1468
|
-2.07%
|
43
|
Hawaii
|
42
|
42
|
0.00%
|
44
|
Rhode Island
|
34
|
34
|
0.00%
|
45
|
Oregon
|
129
|
137
|
6.20%
|
46
|
Wyoming
|
39
|
44
|
12.82%
|
47
|
California
|
987
|
1120
|
13.48%
|
48
|
Maryland
|
159
|
186
|
16.98%
|
49
|
North Dakota
|
37
|
46
|
24.32%
|
50
|
Maine
|
39
|
50
|
28.21%
About QuoteWizard QuoteWizard (quotewizard.com) is an insurance comparison marketplace for consumers looking to save on insurance. QuoteWizard provides consumers with direct access to thousands of qualified agents in all 50 states, as well as major carriers, who offer personalized quotes and the opportunity to save up to 40% on auto, home, health, and life insurance. Agents and carriers, in turn, benefit from millions of highly qualified leads, calls, and traffic to their site. Based in Seattle, QuoteWizard was founded in 2006.
About LendingTree LendingTree (NASDAQ: TREE) is the nation's leading online marketplace that connects consumers with the choices they need to be confident in their financial decisions. LendingTree empowers consumers to shop for financial services the same way they would shop for airline tickets or hotel stays, comparing multiple offers from a nationwide network of over 500 partners in one simple search, and can choose the option that best fits their financial needs. Services include mortgage loans, mortgage refinances, auto loans, personal loans, business loans, student refinances, credit cards and more. Through the My LendingTree platform, consumers receive free credit scores, credit monitoring, and recommendations to improve credit health. My LendingTree proactively compares consumers' credit accounts against offers on our network and notifies consumers when there is an opportunity to save money. In short, LendingTree's purpose is to help simplify financial decisions for life's meaningful moments through choice, education and support. LendingTree, LLC is a subsidiary of LendingTree, Inc. For more information, go to www.lendingtree.com, dial 800-555-TREE, like our Facebook page and/or follow us on Twitter @LendingTree.
SOURCE QuoteWizard
