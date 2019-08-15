Minnesota, West Virginia and Alaska saw the biggest decrease in drunk driving fatalities, according to QuoteWizard Report

SEATTLE, Aug. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Drunk driving fatalities are on a downward trend across the county. Forty-three states nationwide saw a decrease in drunk driving fatalities from 2000 to 2017, according to a new QuoteWizard® report.

The study also found that in states with less DUI fatalities, law enforcement's efforts to catch drunk drivers plus harsher penalties for drunk driving as well as ridesharing services are leading reasons for lower fatality rates.

Key Findings:

  • Drunk driving fatalities nationwide decreased by 18% overall from 2000 to 2017
  • Uber's ridership trends show that demand for rides peak around times when drunk driving accidents occur most.
  • One-third of all traffic fatalities in the US involve a drunk driver with a BAC of .08 or higher.
  • Minnesota, West Virginia and Alaska saw the biggest decrease in drunk driving fatalities from 2000 to 2017
  • Oregon, Wyoming, California, Maryland, North Dakota, and Maine are the only states that saw increases in drunk driving fatalities

Methodology

QuoteWizard analysts compared NHTSA drunk driving fatality data to find the rate of drunk driving fatalities in each state from the year 2000 to 2017. States are ranked based on the largest decrease in drunk driving fatality rates over the same time period. Drunk driving fatality data is based on the total number of fatal accidents where drivers had a BAC (blood alcohol concentration) of .08+.

To view the full report, visit https://quotewizard.com/news/posts/states-largest-decrease-in-drunk-driving-fatalities

States with the Biggest Decrease in DUI Fatalities Ranked

Rank (largest decrease)

State

Fatalities in 2000

Fatalities in 2017

Rate of Fatalities

1

Minnesota

213

85

-60.09%

2

West Virginia

159

72

-54.72%

3

Alaska

46

22

-52.17%

4

Mississippi

302

148

-50.99%

5

South Dakota

67

35

-47.76%

6

New Jersey

228

125

-45.18%

7

Montana

100

56

-44.00%

8

Missouri

432

254

-41.20%

9

Pennsylvania

533

314

-41.09%

10

Louisiana

354

212

-40.11%

11

Tennessee

415

251

-39.52%

12

Utah

84

53

-36.90%

13

New Hampshire

42

27

-35.71%

14

Wisconsin

295

190

-35.59%

15

Idaho

88

60

-31.82%

16

Vermont

26

18

-30.77%

17

Ohio

467

333

-28.69%

18

Illinois

488

349

-28.48%

19

Delaware

44

32

-27.27%

20

Alabama

355

268

-24.51%

21

Kansas

135

102

-24.44%

22

Michigan

400

311

-22.25%

23

Iowa

113

88

-22.12%

24

Massachusetts

152

120

-21.05%

25

Washington

224

178

-20.54%

26

New Mexico

151

120

-20.53%

27

Arizona

347

278

-19.88%

28

South Carolina

388

313

-19.33%

29

Kentucky

222

181

-18.47%

30

Nevada

108

89

-17.59%

31

Georgia

434

366

-15.67%

32

Arkansas

162

140

-13.58%

33

Virginia

280

246

-12.14%

34

North Carolina

470

413

-12.13%

35

New York

329

295

-10.33%

36

Oklahoma

179

165

-7.82%

37

Colorado

192

177

-7.81%

38

Nebraska

72

67

-6.94%

39

Florida

891

839

-5.84%

40

Connecticut

127

120

-5.51%

41

Indiana

227

220

-3.08%

42

Texas

1499

1468

-2.07%

43

Hawaii

42

42

0.00%

44

Rhode Island

34

34

0.00%

45

Oregon

129

137

6.20%

46

Wyoming

39

44

12.82%

47

California

987

1120

13.48%

48

Maryland

159

186

16.98%

49

North Dakota

37

46

24.32%

50

Maine

39

50

28.21%

