Minnesota Wild Partners with Marketing Agency Gravity Global

MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Minnesota Wild, Minnesota's St. Paul-based National Hockey League team, has partnered with global marketing consultancy Gravity Global for the launch of its newest brand strategy initiatives.

The Minnesota Wild and Gravity Global will primarily focus on expanding the core fanbase and engaging the broader community. The Wild already have a strong, dedicated following in the State of Hockey and are eager to foster the same levels of enthusiasm with new audiences.

"We were looking for the right partner to help us discover new opportunities and activate a new vision for the next generation of fans," said John Maher, Senior Brand Advisor. "Gravity Global understands our unique needs and desire to grow the universe of Wild fans in new ways."

Since its first season in 2000, the Minnesota Wild have been a focal point of excitement for the state. The team is a major economic driver, bringing in nearly one million visitors to the area each year, and is heavily involved in its community through outreach opportunities and charities. With the support of Gravity Global's award-winning complex marketing capabilities, the Wild will further develop its brand and cultivate a more diverse status in the Upper Midwest entertainment market.

"The Minnesota Wild's dedication to its fans and overall community is unparalleled, and in turn, we know that there are ample opportunities to grow with the shifting dynamics in the market," said Mark Morse, managing partner Minneapolis office. "We're excited to support the Wild as it continues to develop its brand and begin a new chapter in its thrilling legacy."

About Gravity Global

Gravity Global is a global brand-to-demand marketing consultancy specializing in clients operating in complex markets. Founded in 2009, Gravity Global has 14 wholly owned offices across the US, Europe, and APAC. The group has completed eight acquisitions in the last four years to systematically acquire and integrate specialist capabilities to create a complete brand-to-demand service offering and extend geographical coverage.

About the Minnesota Wild

The Minnesota Wild is a member of the National Hockey League's Central Division and play their home games at the award-winning Xcel Energy Center in downtown Saint Paul. For more information on the Wild please visit www.wild.com and follow us on X, Facebook and Instagram.

