Minnesota Wild Partners with Marketing Agency Gravity Global

News provided by

Gravity Global

04 Oct, 2023, 08:30 ET

MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Minnesota Wild, Minnesota's St. Paul-based National Hockey League team, has partnered with global marketing consultancy Gravity Global for the launch of its newest brand strategy initiatives.

The Minnesota Wild and Gravity Global will primarily focus on expanding the core fanbase and engaging the broader community. The Wild already have a strong, dedicated following in the State of Hockey and are eager to foster the same levels of enthusiasm with new audiences.

"We were looking for the right partner to help us discover new opportunities and activate a new vision for the next generation of fans," said John Maher, Senior Brand Advisor. "Gravity Global understands our unique needs and desire to grow the universe of Wild fans in new ways."

Since its first season in 2000, the Minnesota Wild have been a focal point of excitement for the state. The team is a major economic driver, bringing in nearly one million visitors to the area each year, and is heavily involved in its community through outreach opportunities and charities. With the support of Gravity Global's award-winning complex marketing capabilities, the Wild will further develop its brand and cultivate a more diverse status in the Upper Midwest entertainment market.

"The Minnesota Wild's dedication to its fans and overall community is unparalleled, and in turn, we know that there are ample opportunities to grow with the shifting dynamics in the market," said Mark Morse, managing partner Minneapolis office. "We're excited to support the Wild as it continues to develop its brand and begin a new chapter in its thrilling legacy."

For more information on Gravity Global, please visit gravityglobal.com

About Gravity Global

Gravity Global is a global brand-to-demand marketing consultancy specializing in clients operating in complex markets. Founded in 2009, Gravity Global has 14 wholly owned offices across the US, Europe, and APAC. The group has completed eight acquisitions in the last four years to systematically acquire and integrate specialist capabilities to create a complete brand-to-demand service offering and extend geographical coverage.

About the Minnesota Wild

The Minnesota Wild is a member of the National Hockey League's Central Division and play their home games at the award-winning Xcel Energy Center in downtown Saint Paul. For more information on the Wild please visit www.wild.com and follow us on XFacebook and Instagram.

Media Contact:

Mitchell Reid
[email protected]
616-258-5798

SOURCE Gravity Global

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.