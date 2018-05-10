Minnesota Wildlife Sanctuary Opens Season For Bear Lovers & Wildlife Photographers

ORR, Minn., May 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Vince Shute Wildlife Sanctuary in Northern Minnesota, known for offering up-close viewing of Black Bears in their natural habitat, opens for the season on Saturday, May 26.
In addition to regular visiting hours (5 – 8pm, daily except Monday), special events planned for summer 2018 include: 'Breakfast With the Bears,' book signing with renowned wildlife photographer Stan Tekiela, and three weekend photography workshops in June and August.
The Sanctuary, located 100 miles north of Duluth, features an elevated viewing deck at the edge of a two-acre meadow that offers a perfect perch to safely observe the natural behavior of bears. From the deck, the bears can be seen up-close playing, climbing trees, and foraging on natural and specially prepared food that trained volunteers distribute twice daily.
Normally reclusive, in the North woods Black Bears have become used to humans since the 1970s, when logger Vince Shute began leaving food in an open meadow to dissuade the bears from ransacking food supplies. Today, regulated feeding continues from May to October to preserve the extraordinary opportunities for observation and learning that this unique situation provides.
Summer 2018 programs include:
Breakfast With The Bears – 7 - 9am, July 7 and Aug. 7
Early morning light offers great opportunities for photos. Enjoy watching the bears from the safety and comfort of the viewing deck. Continental breakfast included.
Wildlife Photography Weekend Workshops – June 9-11, June 17-19, and Aug. 4-6
In small-group workshops with experienced wildlife photographers, participants spend hours in the field in different light conditions, to capture photographs of bears and other wildlife.
Book Signing With Renowned Wildlife Photographer Stan Tekiela – Aug. 7, 5-8pm
Renowned wildlife photographer Stan Tekiela has authored more than 130 field and nature guides for nearly every state in the nation. Stan will be on hand for 'Breakfast With The Bears' (7 – 9am) and again during visiting hours (5 – 8pm).
For details on these programs, contact the Vince Shute Wildlife Sanctuary at 218/757-0172, email bears@americanbear.org, or visit http://www.americanbear.org.
The Vince Shute Wildlife Sanctuary opens on Sat., May 26, and is open daily (except Monday) from 5pm to 8pm. The Sanctuary closes for the season September 3.
Contact: Stephanie Horner
Phone: (218) 410-9139
Email: bears@americanbear.org
View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/minnesota-wildlife-sanctuary-opens-season-for-bear-lovers--wildlife-photographers-300646715.html
SOURCE Vince Shute Wildlife Sanctuary
Share this article