Minnesota Zoo caring for two orphaned sea otter pups

The pups, found abandoned in Alaska, require 24/7 care by Zoo staff

APPLE VALLEY, Minn., Oct. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sea otter pups are highly dependent on their mothers during their first several months of life. When a pup becomes orphaned, their chance of survival is drastically reduced.

Fortunately, the future of two recently orphaned female sea otter pups looks more optimistic thanks to the quick actions of Alaska SeaLife Center and their partnership with the Minnesota Zoo. After receiving initial triage care in Alaska, the pups have been brought to the Minnesota Zoo to continue receiving 24/7 care.

Denali, a 5-month-old orphaned sea otter pup, was found abandoned in an unusual spot for sea otters - 5 miles up a river, on land near Kenai, Alaska. She is now in the care of the Minnesota Zoo receiving around-the-clock care.
Nuka, a 7-week-old orphaned sea otter pup, receives bits of clam from animal care specialists. Now in the care of the Minnesota Zoo, Nuka will receive around-the-clock care, which includes extensive health monitoring and assistance with eating, grooming, and swimming.
Named Denali (after the tallest peak in North America) and Nuka (after the Alaskan island off the Kenai peninsula), the young pups already have an extensive life story.

Nuka was found on September 9, when she was just days old. An off-duty staff member with Alaska SeaLife Center (ASLC) witnessed an orca attack on Nuka and her mother. Nuka's mother never surfaced after the attack, leaving Nuka stranded. Working with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (USFW), ASLC deployed their Wildlife Response team, and brought Nuka into their care.

Just days before this incident, ASLC received reports of an abandoned otter pup in an uncommon area for sea otters – 5 miles up a river, on land near Kenai, Alaska. The pup, now named Denali and currently estimated to be close to 5 months old, appeared malnourished and dehydrated. With no mother found near, ASLC, with permission from USFW, brought the pup into their care.

Denali and Nuka, now in the care of the Minnesota Zoo, are receiving around-the-clock care, which includes extensive health monitoring and assistance with eating, grooming, and swimming.

"It's always a challenge working with such young animals, because their health status can change so rapidly," said Dr. Anne Rivas, Minnesota Zoo Director of Animal Health.

"We have separate spaces set up for each of the otters," explained Kurt Heizmann, Minnesota Zoo Director of Animal Care. "The youngest otter will be cared for in her own behind-the-scenes nursery."

The two pups still have a long health journey ahead and will require close monitoring for several more weeks. They will remain behind-the-scenes for the next few months as they continue to grow and acclimate. 

