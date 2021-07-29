Minnesota's Expo Bid Advanced by the United States Government

MINNEAPOLIS, July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- President Joseph Biden has authorized Minnesota as the official designated location for the United States bid to host a World's Fair officially designated a Specialized Expo in 2027. This candidature has now been formally submitted to the Bureau International des Expositions (BIE), the coordinating agency for Expos. This Presidential designation affirms the recommendation of the Secretary of Commerce and has the strong support of the U.S. State Department.

"The official notification of the BIE of our bid is a very important next step," stated David Loehr, architect at DLR Group and co-chair of Minnesota USA Expo, the public-private partnership working to secure the right to host the first Specialised Expo in the US since the 1980s. If approved by a vote of the BIE membership at their General Assembly of all 169 member nations in 2022, the Minnesota Expo would be the first World's Fair ever specifically on health and wellness.

Mark Ritchie, President of Global Minnesota and Board Chair of the World's Fair Bid Committee Educational Fund, stated "with this crucial support, we can move to the next step - securing global support for Minnesota's bid."

Leni Moore, co-chair of Minnesota USA Expo, added that "Strong support from our federal congressional delegation and our local leaders has been important to our success thus far. Our focus on health and wellness aligns perfectly with the high-level of public interest created by the pandemic."

Steffen Hovard, Interim President & CEO, Medical Alley, a Minnesota-based association representing 700 established and startup companies in the field of medicine and healthcare, is uniquely positioned to display the latest innovations in a wide range of healthcare markets. "Hosting a Specialised Expo in Minnesota in 2027 will create the opportunity for the world to see up-close a broad spectrum of these advancements and showcase the vibrant, growing healthcare ecosystem in our region. We look forward to working with Minnesota USA Expo to develop an Expo that will support the goal of health care and we'll-being for all and will demonstrate why Medical Alley is truly a Global Epicenter of Health Innovation and Care®."

