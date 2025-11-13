Minnesota's Metropolitan Emergency Services Board Turns to Critical Response Group for Statewide NG9-1-1-Ready School Mapping

By partnering with CRG, MESB is ensuring Minnesota's school mapping initiative sets the benchmark for interoperability, scalability, and real-world readiness.

HAMILTON, N.J., Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Metropolitan Emergency Services Board (MESB) selected Critical Response Group, Inc. (CRG) to provide digital geographic information system (GIS) mapping for every eligible K–12 school facility across six regions in Minnesota. The initiative will bring Next Generation 9-1-1 (NG9-1-1)–ready, field-verified GIS data to more than 2,400 schools in 74 counties, creating a unified operating picture for schools, 911 centers, and first responders in six of the state's seven regions.

Minnesota has long been recognized as a leader in public safety technology. MESB's selection of CRG reflects the state's commitment to move beyond static, compliance-driven floor plans and toward interoperable, standards-aligned GIS data that integrates directly into NG9-1-1 and other public safety systems, without the constraints of proprietary software. The effort represents one of the most advanced multi-region indoor mapping initiatives in the country, setting a model for NG9-1-1 readiness nationwide.

"This project reflects exactly what CRG was built to do, to translate complex environments into clear, accessible visuals that give responders an immediate common operating picture," said Mike Rodgers, Founder and CEO of Critical Response Group. "We're honored that MESB and Minnesota's regional emergency communications boards recognized the importance of accuracy, speed, and interoperability in a mission that directly impacts every student and educator in the state."

"This initiative directly enhances school safety today while laying the foundation for tomorrow's emergency communications," said Jill Rohret, Executive Director of the Metropolitan Emergency Services Board. "By partnering with Critical Response Group, we're delivering high-quality GIS data that strengthens real-time coordination and supports Minnesota's transition to full NG9-1-1 readiness."

At the heart of the project are CRG's Collaborative Response Graphics® (CRGs), standardized, geo-referenced indoor maps that meet NENA NG9-1-1 and National Public Safety GIS standards. CRG's on-site verification process ensures that every map accurately reflects the real-world layout of each school, including classrooms, access points, and key safety assets. Once complete, these maps will integrate seamlessly with the systems already used by PSAPs, law enforcement, fire, and EMS agencies, ensuring that responders across jurisdictions operate from the same data during an emergency.

As part of implementation, CRG will work with 1Spatial to validate the indoor GIS data through its 1Engage platform, confirming compliance with NENA's NG9-1-1 data model and enabling optional integration into Minnesota's NG9-1-1 core services environment. This collaboration will ensure that the state's new school maps are not only tactical resources but also operational datasets, usable by dispatch and routing systems to support future NG9-1-1 capabilities.

Awarded through a competitive procurement process involving six regional emergency communications boards, the contract highlights MESB's confidence in CRG's national experience and ability to execute large-scale, field-verified mapping projects at speed. With over 25,000 schools mapped across the country, CRG continues to set the national standard for critical incident mapping data.

"From the start, our goal has been to make accurate, actionable data universally available to those who need it most," added Mike Rodgers. "When an emergency unfolds, responders can't afford to search for the right app or wait for credentials, they need information that's already part of their daily systems. That's the standard we bring to Minnesota."

About Critical Response Group, Inc.

Critical Response Group, Inc. (CRG) is the nation's leader in critical incident mapping data. CRG's Collaborative Response Graphics® have been adopted by law enforcement, fire, EMS, and school districts across the United States to improve communication and coordination during emergencies. Built by U.S. Military Special Operations veterans and public safety professionals, CRGs convert facility information into standardized, NG9-1-1–ready GIS data accessible across all major public safety platforms.

For more information, visit www.crgplans.com .

