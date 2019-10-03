Minnesota's Psychiatric Assistance Line receives the 2019 Community Gold Award from the American Psychiatric Association
Oct 03, 2019, 16:07 ET
NEW YORK CITY, Oct. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Psychiatric Association recognized the state of Minnesota as a national leader in increasing access to psychiatric health care. The Psychiatric Assistance Line (PAL) was created in 2014 through a grant from the Minnesota Department of Human Services to create better access to mental health triage and psychiatric consultation for primary care providers across the state. Board Certified Psychiatrists and Clinical Social Workers from PrairieCare Medical Group are available on-demand to provide psychiatric consultation services that prevent delays in care and support evidence-based mental health care in the primary care settings. The PAL service offers quarterly trainings on evidence-based mental health treatments, and provides free access to the Fast-Tracker, an online tool that helps link clients to specialty mental health services in their community.
Minnesota is among nearly half of the states in the country that offer a psychiatric consultation service, and PAL has stood out nationally as one of the most effective models in regards to the ease of access, flexibility, and also its ability to be replicated in other areas of the nation. According to Todd Archbold, a Social Worker and Vice President of Business Development at PrairieCare Medical Group, "PAL has helped provide improved mental health care to thousands of individuals across Minnesota and has prevented worsening of psychiatric symptoms for patients who otherwise would have had to endure lengthy waitlists, or inadequate evaluation and treatment."
For more information, please visit: www.mnpsychconsult.com
Contact Information:
PrairieCare Medical Group
Todd Archbold, VP of Business Development
763-762-6801
tarchbold@prairie-care.com
SOURCE PrairieCare Medical Group
