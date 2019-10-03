Minnesota's Psychiatric Assistance Line receives the 2019 Community Gold Award from the American Psychiatric Association

Minnesota is among nearly half of the states in the country that offer a psychiatric consultation service, and PAL has stood out nationally as one of the most effective models in regards to the ease of access, flexibility, and also its ability to be replicated in other areas of the nation. According to Todd Archbold, a Social Worker and Vice President of Business Development at PrairieCare Medical Group, "PAL has helped provide improved mental health care to thousands of individuals across Minnesota and has prevented worsening of psychiatric symptoms for patients who otherwise would have had to endure lengthy waitlists, or inadequate evaluation and treatment."