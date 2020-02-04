Minnesota's Top Youth Volunteers Of 2020 Selected By National Program

The Prudential Spirit of Community Awards, now in its 25 th year, is conducted by Prudential Financial in partnership with the National Association of Secondary School Principals (NASSP).

These are Minnesota's top youth volunteers of 2020:

High School State Honoree: Grace Myler

Nominated by Shakopee High School

Grace, a senior at Shakopee High School, worked with her mother to start a nonprofit boutique that since 2016 has hosted more than 1,000 shopping appointments for teenage girls in need from across Minnesota, providing them with over $250,000 worth of donated new clothing, shoes, accessories and personal care items at no charge. When Grace was 10 years old, she heard about a teenager in California who had started a nonprofit called "Threads for Teens" that enables girls to pick out new, stylish clothes that they otherwise could never afford. Grace contacted the California teen for help in starting her own program. Three years later, the girl helped her launch her own nonprofit.

Initially, Threads for Teens Minnesota hosted two pop-up events to provide back-to-school clothes for girls from low-income or foster homes. It soon became apparent that a permanent space would make it possible to help more girls, so Grace and her mom searched for a permanent home. After almost a year of rejections, they finally secured space in a school district office building. Much of Grace's time is spent raising money and finding clothing companies to donate clothing in all sizes. She also works with county social workers and school districts to identify girls in need who could benefit from the self-esteem and confidence boost that can come from new clothes. Clients typically visit the boutique three or four times a year, and take home apparel and other items worth an average of $250. "Many of our teens come into our boutique for the first time looking down and sad," said Grace. "But when they leave, you wouldn't believe the smiles on their faces!"

Middle Level State Honoree: Addison Loerzel

Nominated by Horizon Middle School East Campus

Addison, an eighth-grader at Horizon Middle School East Campus, makes more than 3,000 cupcakes each year and sells them at a cupcake stand she has hosted since 2013, raising enough money to grant big wishes for eight children served by the Sunshine Foundation for kids facing serious challenges. Addison, who has a disability and is always delighted to show others that "I can accomplish anything I put my mind to," knows how difficult it is to spend so much time being poked and prodded at the doctor's office or hospital. Her dream was to visit Disney World, a wish that was fulfilled by the Sunshine Foundation. "My dream coming true made my heart so happy," Addison said. "That is why I host a cupcake stand each year. I want all kids with disabilities to feel the power of a dream come true."

Each year, to get ready for the big day, Addison contacts local businesses for support and gives interviews to local media. Then she spends two long days baking her cupcakes with the help of friends. On the day of her sale, fellow volunteers dressed as Disney princesses deliver pre-orders in the morning, and a stand is set up in a parking lot for walk-in purchases in the afternoon. All of the proceeds go to the Sunshine Foundation to grant wishes for children who are dealing with chronic or serious illness, disability or the effects of abuse. "I know from firsthand experience that a dream come true can be life-changing," said Addison. "It brings you so many positive memories that it can get you through the toughest of times."

Distinguished Finalists

The program judges also recognized six other Minnesota students as Distinguished Finalists for their impressive community service activities. Each will receive an engraved bronze medallion.

These are Minnesota's Distinguished Finalists for 2020:

Katherine Jorgenson, 17, of Westbrook, Minnesota, a senior at Westbrook Walnut Grove High School, created and helps run "Keeping Up the Kourage Foundation," which helps families cover medical expenses and offers academic scholarships to local students; she has helped organize fundraising events including concerts, pie and ice cream nights and calendar raffles. Katherine was inspired to start this organization by the support she received from her community after a traumatic ATV accident.

Kassidy Kovar, 17, of Frazee, Minnesota, a senior at Perham High School, created and runs "The Bark 'Hound'ation," through which she helps promote animal rescue and adoption; in addition to training service dogs, she runs a pet food and toy pantry, creates rope toys from recycled shirts and raises money by selling organic dog treats. Kassidy, who has also raised money to donate 25 service dog backpacks, was inspired to start her project by her own service dog, Harley.

Eleanor Madison, 13, of Maple Grove, Minnesota, an eighth-grader at Madison Academy, has collected and donated more than 1,000 boxes of cereal and $5,000 for a shelter that serves people experiencing homelessness; her efforts include handing out flyers, soliciting donations door-to-door and placing donation boxes at local businesses. Eleanor first started her project after learning that the shelter where she volunteered rarely received breakfast-related donations.

Cole Meyer, 18, of Hutchinson, Minnesota, a senior at Hutchinson High School, started "Warm the Homeless," through which he organized a sock and blanket drive to benefit people experiencing homelessness, collecting more than 240 blankets and 780 pairs of socks; his efforts include printing and distributing flyers, partnering with local businesses to set up donation boxes and sorting donations. Cole is also planning an event at his high school where volunteers can make tie blankets to donate.

Sophia Strand, 12, of Frazee, Minnesota, a seventh-grader at Frazee High School, has organized several fundraising events, including an annual cupcake bake sale and an event called "Hornets, Hoops, and Hope" that features local basketball players, to benefit both the American Cancer Society and people with cancer. Inspired by a teacher with cancer, Sophia has distributed flyers, solicited donations from local businesses and helps organize the events themselves.

Maria Wajahat, 15, of Plymouth, Minnesota, a junior at Wayzata High School, helped establish and fundraise for "Zoya Pediatric Palliative Care," an endowment that funds training for palliative care specialists; she has helped recruit volunteers, spread awareness of the endowment, solicit donations and organize annual fundraising dinners and regular bake sales in her community. Maria and her family started this endowment in honor of Maria's sister, who died from cancer in 2015.

"In our 25th year of honoring young volunteers, we are as inspired as ever by the work students are doing to address the needs of a changing world," said Charles Lowrey, chairman and CEO of Prudential Financial, Inc. "We hope that their resolve, their initiative and their perspectives on society's challenges move others to consider how they can make a difference, too."

"Middle level and high school students are doing remarkable things to shape the future of their communities through volunteer service. They inspire all students and schools to drive learning with real-world challenges," said JoAnn Bartoletti, executive director of NASSP. "Congratulations to each of the 2020 honorees – it's an honor to celebrate your commitment to creating positive change."

