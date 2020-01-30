MinnMed Launches Flavored Oral Spray Cannabis Products

MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Minnesota Medical Solutions ("MinnMed" or "the Company") today announced that the Company has introduced a new product line of flavored oral sprays. MinnMed Oral Sprays will be offered in the most diverse range currently available in Minnesota.

"MinnMed's new oral sprays are a direct result of patients calling for a variety of medical cannabis products that are convenient and simple to use," said MinnMed Founder, Kyle Kingsley, M.D. "Many medical cannabis patients require a fast and leveled onset of relief that pure cannabis oils can provide. At MinnMed, we pride ourselves in providing our patients with a diverse range of cannabis options to best suit their specific needs."

MinnMed is the only licensed cannabis producer in the State of Minnesota to offer patients five different flavored oral spray options. Each of the oral sprays are made with the Company's whole plant concentrated oil, which produces highly purified cannabis oils to ensure product safety. The new product line is available in the most popular colors of the Vireo Spectrum – with ratios ranging from THC-dominant to CBD-dominant. With the help of a licensed MinnMed pharmacist, patients will determine which formulation and dosage strategy will most effectively help their qualifying medical condition.

"MinnMed is a physician-led, patient focused company that is committed to providing Minnesotans with the highest quality cannabis-based medicine through the state's medical cannabis program," said Gary Starr, M.D., MinnMed Deputy CEO. "In addition to the recent launch of a new line of distillate cannabis products, we are excited to offer our patients a full line of convenient oral spray products."

The launch of oral spray cannabis products follows other recent announcements by MinnMed to make medical cannabis more accessible and affordable for Minnesotans. MinnMed recently announced substantial price cuts on many medical cannabis products, including a new line of distillate cannabis products, by as much as 30% for all patients. In addition, MinnMed is focused on attracting new patients to the medical cannabis program by providing a 50% discount for all first-time patients on purchases up to $200. For more information, please visit www.minnmed.com.

About Minnesota Medical Solutions

Minnesota Medical Solutions ("MinnMed") is one of two licensed medical cannabis companies in Minnesota. MinnMed operates four Cannabis Patient Centers across the state and a greenhouse facility near Otsego, MN. MinnMed is a subsidiary of Vireo Health International, Inc. ("Vireo"). Vireo's mission is to build the cannabis company of the future by bringing the best of medicine, engineering and science to the cannabis industry. Vireo's physician-led team of more than 400 employees provides best-in-class cannabis products and customer experience. For more information about MinnMed, please visit www.minnmed.com.

