MinnMed Offers State's First eCommerce Shop to Make Medical Cannabis More Accessible for Minnesotans

MINNEAPOLIS, Feb. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Minnesota Medical Solutions, LLC ("MinnMed" or "the Company") today announced it is the first and only licensed medical cannabis company in the state to offer patients the convenience of an eCommerce shop.

The eCommerce shop allows MinnMed patients to shop online any time and schedule their medication for pickup at their convenience at any of MinnMed's four cannabis patient centers in Minneapolis, Bloomington, Moorhead, and Rochester.

"At MinnMed, we are committed to making medical cannabis more accessible and affordable for Minnesotans. We know that our patients have busy lives and access to medicine should work around their schedules," said MinnMed Founder, Kyle Kingsley, M.D. "By allowing our patients to purchase online and arrange pickup, we are making it easier for patients with limited free time, medical and mobility issues, or patient caregivers to access this important medication."

The launch of an eCommerce shop comes following other recent announcements by MinnMed to make medical cannabis more accessible and affordable for patients. MinnMed recently announced substantial price cuts on many medical cannabis products, including the Company's new line of distillate cannabis products, by as much as 30% for all patients. In addition, MinnMed is focused on attracting new patients to the medical cannabis program by providing a 50% discount for all first-time patients on purchases up to $200.

"Medical cannabis companies must understand the complexities of our patients lives. Our patients need flexibility to purchase and pick up their medicine on their terms and at their convenience. MinnMed is proud to be leading the way for the future of medical cannabis access in Minnesota," said Gary Starr, M.D., MinnMed Deputy CEO.

To register to use the eCommerce site, MinnMed's medical cannabis patients can visit www.minnmed.com, click "Login or Register" and complete the online registration form. After review, patients will receive a notification of approval. Once approved, the patient is ready to shop, add products to their cart and select a pickup time that works for their schedule.

About Minnesota Medical Solutions

Minnesota Medical Solutions, LLC ("MinnMed") is one of two licensed medical cannabis companies in Minnesota. MinnMed operates four Cannabis Patient Centers across the state and a greenhouse facility near Otsego, MN. MinnMed is a subsidiary of Vireo Health International, Inc. ("Vireo"). Vireo's mission is to build the cannabis company of the future by bringing the best of medicine, engineering and science to the cannabis industry. Vireo's physician-led team of more than 400 employees provides best-in-class cannabis products and customer experience. For more information about MinnMed, please visit www.minnmed.com.

Contact Information

Media Inquiries

Albe Zakes

Vice President, Corporate Communications

albezakes@vireohealth.com

(267) 221-4800

SOURCE Minnesota Medical Solutions

Related Links

https://minnesotamedicalsolutions.com/

