Minno Launches Screen-Free Audio Experience Just in Time for Summer

New in-app feature gives families a faith-filled alternative for road trips, vacations, bedtime routines, and everyday summer moments

NASHVILLE, Tenn., May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As families head into summer, Minno, the #1 source of Christian content for kids and families, is expanding its industry-leading platform with a new screen-free audio experience now available directly within the Minno app. Combining licensed classics families already know and love, like Adventures in Odyssey, with Minno originals like Laugh and Grow Bible for Kids, the new audio feature gives families access to more than 100 hours of the best Christian content for kids – all in one trusted, ad-free app. Perfect for road trips, bedtime, quiet play, and all the in-between moments when parents are looking for an alternative to more screen time.

Minno announces a new screen-free audio experience, available directly within the Minno app.

"Minno's is the first library of its kind made specifically for young families, combining the classics they trust with our Minno originals," said Minno CEO and Co-Founder, Erick Goss. "We listened when families told us they wanted Minno's storytelling in the moments when screens aren't the answer. That's the work: helping this generation of parents raise the next generation of Christians, on screens and off. Audio is a major step and building block in serving families globally."

The new audio section includes a growing library of Bible stories, music, faith-filled adventures, kids' podcasts, devotionals and more. Families can explore beloved classics including Adventures in Odyssey, Paws & Tales and Lamplighter Kids alongside new story-driven favorites including Discovery Mountain and Tales of Cottonwood Trails. The library also features Minno Originals kids already love, such as The Laugh and Grow Bible, God's Greenhouse Songs, and more.

With support for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, families can easily bring faith-filled listening into the car – turning long drives and quick errands alike into meaningful experiences. Audio can also be downloaded for offline playback, making it ideal for travel, downtime, or screen-free play.

Minno's audio feature was designed to support the everyday moments families care about most:

Bedtime routines : Screen-free, faith-centered audio that helps kids wind down peacefully

: Screen-free, faith-centered audio that helps kids wind down peacefully Car rides and travel : Easy, family-friendly listening through CarPlay and Android Auto helps entertain and keep peace in the back seat!

: Easy, family-friendly listening through CarPlay and Android Auto helps entertain and keep peace in the back seat! Daily rhythms at home : Music, stories, and Bible audio for mornings, playtime, and quiet moments

: Music, stories, and Bible audio for mornings, playtime, and quiet moments On-the-go flexibility: Downloadable content for offline listening anywhere

Minno's audio feature is available across iOS and Android mobile devices (excluding Roku) and will continue to be integrated into the brand's broader content ecosystem throughout the summer and beyond. Families can begin exploring screen-free audio today by updating their Minno app.

For more information visit www.gominno.com.

About Minno

Minno is the #1 source of Christian content for kids and families. Named after the Greek word menō (to abide) from John 15:4–5, Minno exists to help families abide in Christ—in the everyday moments of life. With a fast-growing streaming platform, the #1 YouTube channel for Christian kids, screen-free audio, and best-selling books like The Laugh and Grow Bible for Kids, Minno helps kids and their families experience Jesus every day, on and off screens. Minno's original shows are made in partnership with top Christian creators, child development experts, theologians, and educational media specialists to set new standards of excellence. Available on all major platforms, and supporting parents with resources, devotionals, and blogs, Minno is where God's love comes to life for kids around the world. Learn more at www.gominno.com.

SOURCE Minno