Minno Launches Screen-Free Audio Experience Just in Time for Summer

New in-app feature gives families a faith-filled alternative for road trips, vacations, bedtime routines, and everyday summer moments—and extends Minno's trusted storytelling beyond the screen year-round

NASHVILLE, Tenn., May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As families head into summer, Minno, the #1 source of Christian content for kids and families, is expanding its industry-leading platform with a new screen-free audio experience now available directly within the Minno app. The new feature brings the same trusted, world-class Christian storytelling families rely on into the moments when a screen isn't the answer.

Minno announces a new screen-free audio experience, available directly within the Minno app.

The launch responds to something Minno heard directly and repeatedly from families: they love what Minno gives their kids on screen, and they want that same trusted content for screen-free time — road trips, bedtime, quiet play, the parts of the day when parents are looking for an alternative to more screens. Other companies have added Christian audio for kids as a feature inside a broader, ad-free app. Minno is building it as a platform — a single, growing library made specifically for young families, combining the licensed classics they already trust with the original shows only Minno makes.

"Other companies have added Christian audio for kids as a feature. We're building it as a platform — the first library of its kind made specifically for young families, combining the classics they trust with the originals only Minno creates," said Minno CEO and Co-Founder, Erick Goss. "This came directly from families telling us they wanted Minno's storytelling in the moments when screens aren't the answer. That's the work: helping this generation of parents raise the next generation of Christians, on screens and off. Audio is a major step and building block in serving families globally."

The new audio section includes a growing library of Bible stories, music, faith-filled adventures, kids' podcasts, devotionals and more–with over 100 hours available at launch and more on the way. Families can explore beloved classics like Classic Adventures in Odyssey and Paws & Tales, alongside new story-driven favorites including Discovery Mountain and Tales of Cottonwood Trails. The library also features Minno Originals kids already love, such as The Laugh and Grow Bible, God's Greenhouse Songs, and more.

With support for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, families can easily bring faith-filled listening into the car – turning long drives and quick errands alike into meaningful experiences. Audio can also be downloaded for offline playback, making it ideal for travel, downtime, or screen-free play.

Minno's audio feature was designed to support the everyday moments families care about most:

Bedtime routines : Screen-free, faith-centered audio that helps kids wind down peacefully

: Screen-free, faith-centered audio that helps kids wind down peacefully Car rides and travel : Easy, family-friendly listening through CarPlay and Android Auto helps entertain and keep peace in the back seat!

: Easy, family-friendly listening through CarPlay and Android Auto helps entertain and keep peace in the back seat! Daily rhythms at home : Music, stories, and Bible audio for mornings, playtime, and quiet moments

: Music, stories, and Bible audio for mornings, playtime, and quiet moments On-the-go flexibility: Downloadable content for offline listening anywhere

Minno's audio feature is available across iOS and Android mobile devices (excluding Roku) and will continue to be integrated into the brand's broader content ecosystem throughout the summer and beyond. Families can begin exploring screen-free audio today by updating their Minno app.

For more information visit www.gominno.com

About Minno

Minno is the #1 source of Christian content for kids and families. Named after the Greek word menō (to abide) from John 15:4–5, Minno exists to help families abide in Christ—in the everyday moments of life. With a fast-growing streaming platform, the #1 YouTube channel for Christian kids, screen-free audio, and best-selling books like The Laugh and Grow Bible for Kids, Minno helps kids and their families experience Jesus every day, on and off screens. Minno's original shows are made in partnership with top Christian creators, child development experts, theologians, and educational media specialists to set new standards of excellence. Available on all major platforms, and supporting parents with resources, devotionals, and blogs, Minno is where God's love comes to life for kids around the world. Learn more at www.gominno.com.

SOURCE Minno