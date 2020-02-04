Minnow, the Next Generation Streaming Guide, Introduces New 'Prestige' Content Guide, Allowing Viewers to Find Specially Curated Selection of all Oscar®-Winning Movies, Golden Globe®-Winning Films and TV Series, and Festival Favorites from Sundance, Cannes, and More!

These awards and festival playlists are available on Minnow via their newly-launched web-based platform ( www.minnowtv.com ) – with the lists coming to the Minnow mobile and TV applications on February 24 th . With the launch of the web-based platform, viewers are now able to search through all their favorite streaming platforms on the web in addition to the existing apps.

Minnow offers a solution for the discoverability problem that increasingly plagues consumers. Akin to "Spotify" for film and television, Minnow brings together all of your popular premium video on demand services like Netflix, Apple TV+, Disney+, HBO Now, Hulu, and Amazon Prime so that users can browse and build playlists of their favorite movies and shows to share with friends and family.

The 23 newly-curated award & festival sections allow viewers to easily and quickly find acclaimed films and TV shows from the following award shows and festivals, past and present:

Academy Awards®

Golden Globes Awards®

Emmy Awards®

British Academy Film and TV Awards

Critics Choice Awards

National Board of Review

Independent Spirit Awards

Screen Actors Guild Awards

Writers Guild of America Awards

Directors Guild of America Awards

Producers Guild of America Awards

People's Choice Awards

Teen Choice Awards

Sundance Film Festival

Cannes Film Festival

Toronto International Film Festival

Venice Film Festival

Berlin International Film Festival

Tribeca Film Festival

Raindance Film Festival

New York Film Festival

Seattle International Film Festival

Slamdance Film Festival

"We're hoping that adding a one-stop library of the most popular festival favorites and award shows including the Academy Awards® will make it easier to find something to watch," says Founder and CEO Jes Bickhart. "I can't tell you how many hours I have spent scrolling through my content libraries on Netflix, HBO Now, Hulu, and now with Disney+ tack on another 5-10 minutes."

The problem with discoverability is not new. While the value to consumers is increasing, surfacing TV shows and movies they actually want to watch across a vast sea of streaming platforms can feel exhausting. Minnow accelerates the discovery process with universal search, un-biased aggregation, and editorialized content suggestions. Key defining features of Minnow include the ability for viewers to easily search, share and recommend movies, series and episodes they are passionate about with friends and immediately link to the streaming content instead of looking for the source. Additionally, critics, brands, festivals and users alike will be able to customize a limitless number of playlists of their favorite content. The consumer end goal for Minnow is simple; less scrolling, more watching.

With more platforms slated to launch this year including Comcast's "Peacock", AT&T's "HBO Max" and Jeffrey Katzenberg & Meg Whitman's "Quibi" consumers are increasingly becoming frustrated by the paradox of choice.

The more users search, save, and watch, the more Minnow's algorithms will present them with content customized specifically to their tastes.

Minnow is currently available on:

The web through MinnowTV.com

iPhone and Android

Tablets including iPads, Pixel tablets and Amazon Fire tablets

Amazon Fire TV devices including Fire TV Stick, Fire TV Cube and smart Fire TVs

Apple TV and Apple TV 4K devices

devices Android TV devices including smart Android TVs, Chromecast, and Nvidia Sheild

**Coming soon to Roku, and other smart TVs

