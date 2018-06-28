Minor League Baseball Continues to Support Military and Veterans' Organizations Through Stars & Stripes Cap Program

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., June 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- For the ninth consecutive year, in conjunction with the July 4 holiday, Minor League Baseball™ (MiLB™), its players, umpires and millions of fans will honor those who are serving and have served our country in the Armed Forces through specially-designed caps created by New Era Cap Company.

This upcoming Independence Day holiday week, MiLB teams from all 14 leagues will don custom-made American flag-inspired caps featuring their team logo in a red, white, blue and gold color scheme. The specialty caps will be worn by both players and umpires as part of their on-field uniforms, and include a subtle stars and stripes design under the bill and on the sweatband. Deemed "America's Rally Cap" due to the unique pattern displayed beneath the crown, the 2018 Stars & Stripes cap will do more than make a fashion statement.

MiLB will donate its licensed royalties from the sales of this year's caps to the newly-established MiLB Charities Stars & Stripes Fund. The MiLB Charities Stars & Stripes Fund will contribute the monies raised to local military and veterans' organizations through the Charles K. Murphy Patriot Award. Fans can purchase the limited-edition caps in team stores, and online through team websites and at MiLBStore.com.

"For nearly a decade, the Stars & Stripes Cap Program has raised money and awareness to assist veterans, and this year the focus turns local as the MiLB Charities Stars & Stripes Fund will benefit military and veterans' organizations in our Minor League Baseball communities," said Minor League Baseball President & CEO Pat O'Conner. "We are indebted to those who have served, those who continue to serve, and certainly those who have made the ultimate sacrifice so that we may live free. This program is yet another way Minor League Baseball is honoring our Armed Forces."

With all Minor League Baseball teams scheduled to play at home either July 3 or 4, Minor League Baseball expects to attract more than one million fans to its ballparks over the course of the two days. For game schedules, ticket information and promotional giveaways, visit MiLB.com.

