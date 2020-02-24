Minor League Baseball Taps STOUFFER'S® as Official Partner

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Feb. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Minor League Baseball™ (MiLB™) today announced STOUFFER'S®, a leader in frozen prepared entrées, as the "Official Macaroni & Cheese" of MiLB, as well as the "Official Lasagna" and "Official Frozen Prepared Meals" of MiLB. The announcement comes as part of a new, multiyear strategic partnership celebrating communities and providing family-friendly experiences — both central values to the STOUFFER'S and MiLB brands.

As part of the partnership, STOUFFER'S has teamed up with 15 MiLB clubs across the country beginning this season. Participating teams include: the Akron RubberDucks™, Altoona Curve™, Charlotte Knights™, Columbus Clippers™, Durham Bulls™, Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp™, Lansing Lugnuts™, Lehigh Valley IronPigs™, Louisville Bats™, Norfolk Tides™, Reading Fightin Phils™, Richmond Flying Squirrels™, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders™, Toledo Mud Hens™ and Trenton Thunder™.

In addition, STOUFFER'S Macaroni & Cheese — an iconic recipe loved for more than 60 years — will now be served at select MiLB ballparks enhancing the concessions experience for fans. And, to celebrate the beginning of this exciting partnership, STOUFFER'S and MiLB will be providing fans with a complimentary bowl of STOUFFER'S Macaroni & Cheese at select Opening Week home games, kicking off April 9.*

"STOUFFER'S is a universally recognized brand and shares much of the same enthusiasm for growth as we look to the future," said MiLB's Chief Marketing & Commercial Officer David Wright. "Having STOUFFER'S products in MiLB ballparks continues our commitment to providing the best fan experience in sports, including authentic and delicious food options."

In addition to becoming the "Official Macaroni & Cheese" of MiLB, STOUFFER'S will partner with MiLB on a community-oriented "Season-Long Salute Served by STOUFFER'S" initiative in select markets, celebrating local veterans and first responders for their service to their neighborhoods and their country. Furthermore, through the MiLB CommUNITY initiative, STOUFFER'S will create and participate in local programs benefitting families in need.

Fans can look forward to monthly content across MiLB's and STOUFFER'S media platforms, capturing the unique stories behind the partnership.

"We're excited to partner with MiLB to bring together two of America's favorites: macaroni & cheese and baseball," said Julie Lehman, STOUFFER'S Marketing Director. "MiLB shares our passion for bringing consumers the very best moments – both at the ballpark and at home."

STOUFFER'S will extend its partnership to three of MiLB's premier events during each year of the relationship, including the Baseball Winter Meetings™ (December), MiLB Innovators Summit™ (September) and MiLB Partner Summit (June).

For more information on Minor League Baseball and its strategic national partners, visit partnerships.milb.net.

*For information about giveaway date(s), check participating teams' websites and promotional calendars on MiLB.com.

About Minor League Baseball

Minor League Baseball is the governing body for all professional baseball teams in the United States, Canada, and the Dominican Republic that are affiliated with Major League Baseball® clubs through their farm systems. In 2019, Minor League Baseball attracted over 41.5 million fans to its ballparks to see baseball's future stars and experience affordable family-friendly entertainment that has been a staple of Minor League Baseball since 1901. For more information, visit www.MiLB.com. Follow Minor League Baseball on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

About STOUFFER'S®

For nearly 100 years, STOUFFER'S®, a Nestlé USA brand, has made high quality, flavorful dishes that bring family and friends together over the taste of comfort. STOUFFER'S recipes are crafted with the goal of simplifying mealtime, offering all the love of a home cooked dish without the pain points. Now available in more than 100 varieties across single-serve and multi-serve formats, there is a STOUFFER'S recipe for any taste and occasion – including best-selling STOUFFER'S Macaroni & Cheese and hearty STOUFFER'S Lasagna with Meat & Sauce. As consumers' every day desires evolve, STOUFFER'S remains committed to adapting and expanding its offerings to meet changing needs and preferences – and keep them feeling Happyfull. For product news and information, visit Stouffers.com. Find Stouffer's on social media at Facebook.com/Stouffers, Instagram.com/Stouffers and on Twitter at @stouffers.

About Nestlé USA

Named among "The World's Most Admired Food Companies" in Fortune magazine for twenty-two consecutive years, Nestlé USA brands are in nearly every home in the country. With some of the most recognizable food and beverage brands, including Coffee mate, DiGiorno and Nestlé Toll House, the largest coffee portfolio in the U.S. with Nescafé, Nestlé Starbucks Coffee and Chameleon Cold-Brew, and category disrupters like Sweet Earth, Nestlé USA makes delicious, convenient products people love. With 2018 sales of $9.7 billion, Nestlé USA is part of Nestlé S.A. in Vevey, Switzerland — the world's largest food and beverage company. For product news and information, visit NestleUSA.com or Facebook.com/NestleUSA.

