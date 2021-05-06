Minor League Baseball Teams Offering a Safer Way to Attend the Game During Covid-19

HOUSTON, May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Several minor league baseball teams have partnered with sEATz App this season as fans get back into stadiums. Throughout the Covid-19 pandemic, teams have been trying to strike a balance of allowing fans to safely get back in the stands while avoiding gatherings, whenever possible. sEATz App is an in-seat delivery app allowing patrons to order food, drinks and even apparel.

"The benefit to sEATz is that the fan minimizes contact and potential Covid exposure by having their order brought to them or made available for immediate pickup," says sEATz CEO and Co-Founder, Aaron Knape. "There's only upside when you know you won't miss the game, but you will skip the line and crowd."

The following Minor League Baseball teams will be utilizing the phone app throughout the season:

Salem Red Sox, Salem, VA

Lynchburg Hillcats, Lynchburg, VA

Rocky Mountain Vibes, Colorado Springs, CO

Asheville Tourists, Asheville, NC

Greenville Drive, Greenville, NC

Corpus Christi Hooks, Corpus Christi, TX

Round Rock Express, Round Rock, TX

Corpus Christi Hooks , Corpus Christi, TX

"sEATz has been amazing for fans and the stadium," says Chris Almendarez, President, Round Rock Express. "Utilizing the latest technology to keep the lines to a minimum and still delivering the best food and service to fans is a game changer!"

sEATz is available in the App Store on Apple and Google devices or on your internet browser. Some venues allow orders up to 1 hour prior to the game starting.

ABOUT sEATz APP:

Founded in 2018 in Houston, Texas, sEATz App is a cloud-based application focused on enhancing the customer experience at sports stadiums and music venues. The multi-platform solution connects fans through in-seat mobile delivery, express pickup and kiosks. sEATz has been successfully integrated in major and minor league sports stadiums including the New York Mets, Houston Texans, Houston Astros, Houston Dynamo and more.

