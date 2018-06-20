Minorisa Replaces Cisco and MikroTik Hardware Routers with 6WIND vRouters

Minorisa required a reliable high performance router with BGP, OSPF, LAG, VLAN, filtering and High Availability features to connect directly to its Service Provider networks for 40G upstream and downstream network traffic. Hardware router options from Cisco and Juniper were available to meet Minorisa's growth requirements, but also increased its cost while lacking the software flexibility to assist in its broader transition to white box networking. Upon testing completion, Minorisa selected 6WIND's vRouters to meet its feature and performance requirements while complementing overall design goals without increasing its costs.

Minorisa selected 6WIND vRouters for the following architectural benefits:

Scalable Performance: Based on DPDK (Data Plane Development Kit), 6WIND's vRouter delivers performance up to 12 Mpps per core of IP Forwarding, 18 Gbps per core of IPsec, up to 1 million routes and 100,000 IPsec tunnels. Performance scales with the numbers of cores and hardware advancements, allowing Minorisa to move from 40G to 100G without redesigning its network.

6WIND vRouters increase performance on standard 1 and 2 rack unit (RU) servers, reducing overall data center footprint. SDN Ready: 6WIND vRouters include open APIs for integration with third-party and open source Software-defined networking (SDN) managers and orchestrators.

"6WIND's vRouters helped us migrate our entire core network to 40G while connecting directly to our Service Providers' network and increasing scalability for growth," said Pau Nadeu, System Network Manager for Minorisa de Sistemas Informáticos y de Gestión, S.L. "6WIND meets our performance, reliability and feature requirements with software on commodity servers to support our broader architectural transition to white box networking."

"6WIND's vRouters exist to give growing ISPs such as Minorisa the highest performance in a full featured software router to replace hardware," said Eric Carmès, Founder and CEO of 6WIND. "We are proud to announce Minorisa's successful migration to 6WIND vRouters as part of its broader initiative for a full transition to white box networking."

6WIND's vRouter is a high performance software router for bare metal and virtual machine deployments on Commercial-off-the-Shelf (COTS) servers. It includes routing, firewalling, NAT and IPsec VPN features. 6WIND provides both traditional, CLI-based management and IT-style management based on automation and integration with high level orchestration tools. 6WIND vRouters are available in Turbo Router and Turbo IPsec software packages with license options from 1G to 100G.

About 6WIND

6WIND's networking software solves performance and time-to-market challenges for OEMs and Network Builders. The company's flagship vRouter technology is available in software appliance, source code and hypervisor networking form factors optimized for cost-effective hardware, such as Commercial-off-the-Shelf (COTS) servers. 6WIND is based near Paris, France with regional offices in China and the United States. For more information visit: http://www.6wind.com.

