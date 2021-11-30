Minority & Female-Owned Asian-Inspired Oatmeal Brand Finishes First Year with Dynamite Growth, Raising $3.13 Million And Gaining National Distribution

CHICAGO, Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Turn the most important meal of the day into a purposeful daily ritual with Yishi, makers of functional, organic, award-winning, Asian-inspired Oatmeal. Yishi is closing out 2021 and reflecting on a momentous year of growth and achievement. From expanding distribution nationwide to closing a pre-seed round and winning awards, Yishi is a testament to how consumers are intrigued by unique and global flavor profiles. The interest comes at a time when consumers are looking for functional, organic foods to help keep them fueled throughout their day.

Launched in June 2021, 2021 NEXTY Award Winner Yishi turns any meal or snack into a moment of pure, unsullied reflectional sustenance. Yishi's name comes from the Chinese word for ritual. They believe self-care through food is more than just routine, but a ceremonious event. Using superfood ingredients that provide healthy, purposeful benefits, Yishi helps you glow, focus, energize, and relax from the inside out. Along with a nascent and growing retail presence, e-commerce sales have been strong from the start, receiving 900 orders in the first month of launching online. This Fall, Yishi expanded its distribution and can be found in nearly 600 stores nationwide including Meijer, Gelson's, Wegmans, Central Market, Bristol Farms, and select Whole Foods stores.

Yishi's stellar start has been supported by an enthusiastic cohort of investors who came together for the brand's pre-seed round. Led by XXY Ventures along with CompanyFirst and several other partners, Yishi extended its initial 2020 pre-seed round, officially closing in July this year with an incredible $3.13 million in funding. Yishi is allocating the funds towards further expanding its national distribution, building the Yishi team, and 2022 product innovations.

"This has been such an exciting first year for Yishi and I'm excited to see where 2022 takes us. I was inspired by my mother and my Chinese heritage to create this oatmeal and am excited to reach new consumers who are looking to discover a healthier, better-tasting breakfast," said Lin Jiang, Founder & CEO of Yishi. "Our retailers and our investment partners recognize the need for innovation in the breakfast category and the desire for global-inspired flavors. We are bringing both to shoppers' breakfast tables and pantries."

Yishi is available nationwide at Meijer's, Gelson's, Bristol Farms, Wegmans, Central Market, 99 Ranch Market (SoCal and Texas), and Whole Foods (Illinois).

