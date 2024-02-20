Minority Business Development Institute (MBDI) Celebrates Industry Pillars, and Support for Diverse Businesses at Inaugural Gala, and Announces 2024 Plans

News provided by

MBDI

20 Feb, 2024, 08:34 ET

NEW YORK, Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Minority Business Development Institute (MBDI), a 501(c)(3), not-for-profit dedicated to providing education and advocacy to CEOs of minority, women, and veteran owned businesses (MWBEs and SDVOBs), announced today that it will host its second annual fundraising Gala event on November 21, 2024. MBDI's inaugural Gala on November 30th, 2023, hosted more than 320 guests.

Continue Reading
MBDI's 42 Minority, Women & Veteran Scholarship Recipients and Diversity Honorees
MBDI's 42 Minority, Women & Veteran Scholarship Recipients and Diversity Honorees

Highlights of the inaugural event included MBDI recognizing 42 MWBE and SDVOB business owners, to whom MBDI awarded full tuition scholarships for an advanced leadership development program sponsored by The Travelers. The total Travelers scholarship amount is valued at more than $630,000. K.A. Stacie Alexiou, CEO of Watt & Flux, scholarship recipient and graduate of MBDI's capacity-building educational program, contributed, "MBDI saw our potential value and positioned the resources we needed so we could transform it into actual value, capabilities, and achieve successful performance all while mitigating ongoing risks of growing sustainably. We could not have grown to deliver millions in scope safely and successfully within our first 2 years of starting without the support of MBDI."

MBDI honored pillars of the insurance, construction, and government agency sectors, recognizing five diversity leaders who have impacted the business community greatly through their efforts. Michael Clay, former Co-Leader of Procurement with The Dormitory Authority, State of NY (DASNY) received "The Diversity Lifetime Achievement Award"; Bob Raney, SVP of Construction Services, Travelers Bond & Specialty Insurance, was recognized with "The Diversity Surety Achievement Award;" "The Diversity Construction Company of the Year" award was received by Eric Reid, Chief Operating Officer with AECOM Tishman; Eric Alemany, Senior Director – Supplier Relationship Management and Strategic Supply Management with The New York Power Authority (NYPA), received "The Diversity Impact Award;" and "The Diversity Corporation of the Year Award" was received by LeAnne McCorry, Head of Aon's North America Enterprise Client Group. Of note, MBDI is partially funded by Embrace Partners, a minority business enterprise-certified wholesale insurance company; at the event, Aon announced that Embrace Partners has been approved nationwide as an Aon wholesale broker.

MBDI also announced a generous grant award from Flagstar Bank. The $100,000 grant will support both MBDI's general operations, and specific capacity building education programming for New York City MWBE and SDVOB small businesses. This grant arose because of 2023 revisions to the Community Reinvestment Act (CRA). Banks may now accrue "Community Service" by donating to non-profits like MBDI that "provide technical assistance to qualifying small businesses." Flagstar Bank will count the MBDI grant toward its CRA requirements. "We are driven to help people take charge and thrive," said Beverly Meek, Community Reinvestment Act Director for Flagstar Bank. "This grant paired with MBDI's program embodies advancement, parity and opportunity to help entrepreneurs in skilled trades grow their business."

David Cayemitte, CEO of MBDI, Embrace Partners, Inc., and of The Cayemitte Group, Inc. (TCG) said, "The Gala was one of the greatest nights in the history of our companies. We are thrilled with the number of attendees, the generous support of the more than 30 sponsoring organizations, the sincerity and ambition of the 42 MBDI scholars. Most importantly, the Gala's success shows us that we are on the right path and that MBDI's mission to educate minority, women and service-disabled owned veteran CEOs to grow their capacity to do more business is of great importance to the business community. We look forward to celebrating more success in 2024."

For further information, please contact:
Liz Duncan-Gilmour
General Counsel
Minority Business Development Institute
Tel: (845) 616-2709
[email protected]

SOURCE MBDI

Also from this source

Flagstar Bank Grants MBDI $100,000 to Support Diverse Contractor Education

Flagstar Bank Grants MBDI $100,000 to Support Diverse Contractor Education

Minority Business Development Institute (MBDI) is pleased to announce the receipt of a $100,000 grant from Flagstar Bank to support MBDI's Bonding...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Insurance

Image1

Construction & Building

Image1

Small Business Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.