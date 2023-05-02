Minority-Founded Cool Cat Sparkling Cocktails Makes Wine More Approachable and Inclusive

RTD Lifestyle Company Significantly Increases U.S. Retail Footprint

MIAMI BEACH, Fla., May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cool Cat, a refreshing line of low-calorie sparkling cocktails seeking to make wine more approachable and inclusive for the next generation of wine drinkers, has significantly increased its distribution footprint across the U.S. After only three years in business, Cool Cat is making its mark as a leading RTD in the Wine Category with leading national accounts including Total Wine & More, Kroger, Harris Teeter, GoPuff and BevMo! to name a few, in 1,000+ stores across 24 states.

Although total U.S. wine sales increased in 2022, a recent study1 suggests the wine industry should focus on being more innovative and recruiting new, multi-cultural wine consumers. Currently, only 25% of 20–29-year-olds (Gen Z and younger Millennials) drink wine, 70% of which are White-non-Hispanic vs. Hispanic (13%), Black (12%), and Asian (4%). The Cool Cat team has been pleased to see many retailers increasingly emphasizing minority-founded companies.

"We work closely with accounts to ensure Cool Cat is highlighted as a minority founded company, when possible," said Cool Cat co-founder and CEO Rocco Venneri. "We have been fortunate to find supportive partners who stand behind us and allocate resources to help minority brands like ours succeed. We will always be guided with diversity and inclusivity in-mind and hope this helps to inspire other minority founded and owned companies."

The good news is that the wine cocktail category – which includes wine spritzers – is exploding (especially RTD single serving sizes that offer convenience, new flavors, and styles), up +48.5% in value and +35.5% in volume in 2021, a trend which was expected to continue in 20222.

A Gold Medal winner at the 2023 San Francisco World Spirits Competition, Cool Cat naturally flavored sparkling cocktails – available in Original (Elderflower Mint Lime) Citrus, Berry, and Grapefruit flavors – feature a base of California white wine, cane sugar, and are naturally gluten free. At 6.9% ABV they are a better alternative to many other alcoholic beverages, containing just 140 calories and two grams of sugar per 12-ounce can.

Cool Cat tastes great out of the can, poured over ice or used as a mixer in cocktails. It's portable, recyclable and park, beach, and festival friendly. At $15.99 per 4-pack of 12oz cans (355ml), the brand provides more bang for the buck than a traditional bottle of wine.

All four sparkling cocktails are available for purchase online at drinkcoolcat.com, Drizly, Gopuff, and in select on-and off-premise locations in 24 U.S. states. To find a store near you, visit All Store Locator.

About Cool Cat

Cool Cat is a minority founded, owned, and operated beverage lifestyle company established in 2018 in Chelsea, NYC. Launched in April 2020, Cool Cat Sparkling Cocktails are currently distributed online and select retailers in 24 U.S. states. Discover the brand online at drinkcoolcat.com or on Instagram and Facebook @drinkcoolcat.

