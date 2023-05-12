Minority Leaders Mourn 'Preventable Tragedy' on Southern Border

Concerned Communities for America: "Congress needs to do its job"

WASHINGTON, May 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Black and Hispanic leaders are calling for bipartisan solutions to the humanitarian crisis on our southern border, which is about to get exponentially worse as Title 42 expires and border cities prepare for a huge increase in illegal immigration.

"Illegal immigration is already at crisis levels, and the end of Title 42 is going to make a bad situation worse," said DaQuawn Bruce, executive director of Concerned Communities for America. "Already, cities all over the country – including my hometown of Chicago – are being forced to divert resources from Black communities to feed, clothe, and shelter a rapidly growing population of homeless illegal immigrants."

"The government's actions are sending a signal to the whole world that America's borders are open to all, and that is driving the huge numbers of illegal immigrants we're seeing at the border," said Maria Bello, a legal immigrant who fled Venezuela as a teenager after she spoke out against the communist dictatorship. "This makes it much easier for drug smugglers and human traffickers to evade Border Patrol and bring death and suffering into our cities."

CCA leaders criticized the federal government's failure to properly secure the border or prepare for the end of Title 42, adding that Members of Congress need to come together across party lines to pass legislation to address the ongoing humanitarian and national security crisis at the southern border.

"Current law gives far too much discretion to the executive branch, leading to wild swings in immigration policy every time the White House changes hands," said Bruce. "Congress needs to do its job and pass a comprehensive immigration policy that properly secures our borders and protects our cities."

